'The Umbrella Academy' battles paradoxes and The Sparrow Academy in madcap Season 3 trailer

The Hargreeves siblings just can't catch a break in the full Season 3 trailer for The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. They barely averted Armageddon in 1963, only for their time travel shenanigans to cause a paradox and parallel timeline where their father (Colm Feore's Sir Reginald Hargreeves) trained up a different group of heroes calling itself the Sparrow Academy. The Sparrows are smart, stylish, and about as friendly as a school of great white sharks going into a feeding frenzy.

Can our Sacred Timeline protagonists return to their pre-apocalyptic lives or are they doomed to forever wander the space-time continuum, constantly bickering amongst themselves as they go? Maybe, maybe not. All we can say for sure is that serious mayhem's about to go down, and, if the trailer music (Sweet's "Ballroom Blitz") is any indication, the soundtrack will once again be dope as hell.

Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Five Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts) reprise their characters from the previous two seasons. Min plays a member of the Sparrow Academy because in this reality, Ben never died. Oh, and Pogo (Adam Godley) became a tattoo artist!

This parallel group of superheroes also includes: Justin Cornwell (Marcus Hargreeves), Britne Oldford (Fei Hargreeves), Jake Epstein (Alphonso Hargreeves), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane Hargreeves), Cazzie David (Jayme Hargreeves). Euphoria cast member Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton rounds out the crop of newcomers.

Watch the trailer below:

Speaking with IGN earlier this month, showrunner Steve Blackman discussed his endgame for the show, strongly hinting that a conclusion might come in a potential fourth season (Netflix has yet to make any official announcements on the matter). In any case, the executive producer doesn't see the series running for seven more installments, despite the fact that Gerard Way allegedly hopes to one day have a total of 10 volumes of Umbrella Academy comics on the market. The founder and frontman of My Chemical Romance created the Dark Horse-published material with artist Gabriel Bá.

"I know where I'm going," Blackman explained. "I'd like another season for sure. From the very early start of this, I had an idea where I wanted the TV show to end and I would love to have another season to get close to that ending. I already know what I want the endgame to be. That is obviously going to be different than where Gerard is going, because he has much more stuff he wants to do with these amazing characters that he created."

Shortly after the first season premiered in early 2019, Way revealed to Collider that he provided Blackman and the writers with "an 18-page document that laid everything out ... I gave them the blueprint for what happens, because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these."

Jeff F. King (he's a director as well), Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, and Jeremy Webb (Episode 301) are executive producers. Way and Bá serve as co-executive producers, with Steve Wakefield credited as producer for Episodes 301-307. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Key Art Photo: Netflix

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix Wednesday, June 22.

Looking for more sci-fi and fantasy? Head over to Peacock for films like Firestarter, Constantine, Twilight, Creepshow, Resident Evil, and Independence Day.