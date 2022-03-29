Elliot Page reveals his ‘The Umbrella Academy’ character comes out as transgender in Season 3

Elliot Page revealed today that his character on The Umbrella Academy will come out as transgender in the upcoming season.

“Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” Page tweeted earlier today with an image of his character from The Umbrella Academy’s third season. Netflix shared Page’s tweet with the words, “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

The Umbrella Academy focuses on the Hargreeves children who, in addition to Page, are played by Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), and Justin H. Min (Ben). For the show’s first two seasons, the superpowered siblings found themselves trying to stop an apocalypse (twice), and in Season 2 found themselves thrown back in time to the 1960s. The upcoming third season will start with them in 2019, albeit in a different timeline where their father adopted different children and founded an institution called The Sparrow Academy instead of the titular Umbrella Academy.

At SXSW this year, we also got a teaser of Season 3 which had the Sparrows and the Umbrella Academy gang about to get in a tussle. According to Netflix’s synopsis for the season, however, the groups’ issues with each other will be the least of the Hargreeves concerns, as it looks like there’s something out there wreaking havoc on the universe (again), and that they’re likely the cause of it (again).

When Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020, Netflix immediately changed his name on all The Umbrella Academy’s credits but said that his character, a Hargreeves sibling who can destroy things (even the world) via song, would remain a cisgender woman. Today’s news shows that things have obviously changed since then.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy drops June 22 on Netflix.