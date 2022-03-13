'The Umbrella Academy': Sneak peek at Season 3 ahead of June premiere on Netflix

When we last saw the Hargreeves clan in The Umbrella Academy second season finale, Vanya (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Five (Aidan Gallagher) returned from their time-traveling adventures in 1963 back to what they thought was their normal 2019.

Instead, they quickly discovered that their previously deceased adopted father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), was very much alive in their New York City abode with a different set of adopted and empowered children, including Sparrow Number Two who looks just like their deceased brother, Ben (Justin Min).

Fans have been pondering that paradox-filled finale since July 2020 and the answers to it all will finally arrive when Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres globally on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

At SXSW, showrunner Steve Blackman revealed the return date and the first teaser that reveals both Umbrella and Sparrow academy kids facing each other down before some fists get thrown.

Check it out below:

Obviously, the Hargreeves didn't find the past as they left it when they got involved in the lives of the people and events of the past, and that's why their reality has changed. It was something Blackman told SYFY WIRE back in 2020 that he was excited to set up for audiences and the characters if they got a third season pickup:

"As a showrunner, I wanted to set up a great Season 3, if we get one, where I know what Season 3 will be. I also wanted to give you an amazing cliffhanger, which is that it's not their house anymore. Dad is still alive. And who the hell are these people up there on the balcony looking down at them on the second floor? There's a lot of detail in that scene. We changed the emblems on the wall. I mean, everything is Sparrow now in that house. That was really important to us."

Per the first synopsis for the third season, once the two families figure out how to exist, the Umbrella kids will seek Daddy Reginald and his Sparrows help righting whatever they did to the timeline, determine if there's a correct timeline to return to and figure out what else in this new reality might be working against them.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 arrives exclusively on Netflix on June 22.