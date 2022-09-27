John Boyega investigates a sci-fi conspiracy in trailer for Netflix's new film 'They Cloned Tyrone'

An offbeat sci-fi conspiracy is majorly afoot in Netflix's first teaser trailer for They Cloned Tyrone.

Clearly inspired by the exploitation films of the 1970s (groovy fashion choices, crackling film grain, and a Gap Band needle drop are all present and accounted for in this sneak peek footage) the "pulpy mystery caper" stars John Boyega (Star Wars), Jamie Foxx (Day Shift), and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) as Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo — a trio of unlikely heroes investigating a far-reaching scheme involving questionable scientific experiments.

Thanks to a recent article from GQ, we know that the plot kicks into high gear when Fontaine, a local drug dealer "is shot dead but wakes up alive the next day," reads the scant description. He looks into this strange turn of events with his friends and uncovers a sinister, clone-based cover-up. “We all had a good few different ‘clones’,” Boyega told the magazine. “We would come on set and there would be random John Boyega and Jamie Foxx models. Naked." During a chat with Men's Health over the summer, he added a little more: “Pimp. Prostitute. Try to uncover a mystery in the ’hood. That’s all I’m giving you."

Filmmaker Juel Taylor (a writer on Creed II and Space Jam: A New Legacy) makes his feature-length directorial debut on this project, sharing screenplay credit with A New Legacy co-writer, Tony Rettenmaier. Kiefer Sutherland (24) rounds out the principal cast, though his role is unknown at this time.

Check out the trailer, which premiered during this year's TUDUM fan event, below:

Mark Wright, Kim Roth, Jack Murray, Dana Sano, and Monte Lipman executive produced Tyrone, which has been described as a combination of Friday and Get Out. Boyega became attached to star in late 2018 after negotiations with Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train) fizzled out. Foxx and Parris were cast in late 2020. James Lopez and Poppy Hanks are co-executive producers. Taylor and Rettenmaier are credited as producers alongside Foxx, Datari Turner, Charles D. King, and Stephen "Dr." Love.

Netflix has yet to announce an official premiere date for the movie. With that said, the official TUDUM blog confirms that it won't release "until 2023."

