Thor's funniest moments: The God of Thunder's Himbo Hall of Fame

In the still relatively short history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has been around for a very long time. His eponymous 2011 origin story was Marvel Studios' fourth film. Since then, the character has gone on three more solo adventures and appeared in five other MCU movies. Along the way, the son of Odin has grown a lot, but he's also had his fair share of very earned blonde moments despite being the royal son of Asgard. Whether it was always intentional, or not, the goofy, beefcake side of Thor is one part of what makes him so unique amongst the Avengers.

Thor's sense of humor, earnestness, and sometimes lack of awareness of his godliness has made for some truly classic moments where his most dopey tendencies have become a feast for the audience's eyes and our funny bones. SYFY WIRE has gone back into the Asgardian's recent history to pick out our favorite Himbo Hall of Fame moments.

**Warning: There are spoilers below for all the Thor films including Thor: Love and Thunder**

"Another!" - Thor (2011)

Remember way back when Thor first landed on Earth and he acted like a frat boy away from his parents for the first time? One of our favorite early moments with the God of Thunder on our planet was seeing him have a normal meal and enthusiastically finish his drink and shout like he's in a mead hall for "Another!" A pure fish out of water moment for the character, but it also let audiences see a lighthearted side to this god-turned-exile on our planet.

"He's a friend from work!" - Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Credit: Marvel Studios

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor finds himself on the planet of Sakaar where he's taken by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and forced to compete in his Contest of Champions. Fitted into gladiator armor and weaponry, Thor is initially concerned about who he would have to face in battle but when the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) comes out of the shadows, the God of Thunder breaks out into the biggest smile and screams, "Yes!" so enthusiastically, it's since become an Internet meme. It's the most bro reaction to just about any scenario to ever come up in the MCU and we love him for it.

"You flicked too hard, dammit!" - Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder Photo: Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

You gotta love director Taika Waititi giving the people what they want. When Thor, Korg, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) travel to Omnipotence City to seek out Zeus (Russell Crowe), the two gods have a public confrontation that finds the God of Thunder showing off his goods to all the gods. With a godly finger wiggle, Zeus has Thor's toga untoggled and—voila!—his physique makes all of the bystanders weak in the knees. It's the beefiest of beefcake moments for the characters and entirely fan service to the audience. And for that, we thank you very, very much, Chris and Taika.

"How do I get to Greenwich?" - Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The second Thor standalone, Thor: Dark World, isn't really the funniest of stories for the god. He's got girlfriend troubles, brother troubles with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) problems when it comes to the very angry Dark Elf. But the movie does let Thor be a bit of a sweet lunkhead especially when he has to interact with humanity like in the scene where he takes a portal to London for the Convergence in Greenwich which is the stage for his next Big Bad fight. At one point, to go back into the fray, he has to navigate the Tube to get back to Greenwich, so he asks a rider if he's on the right line.

New Asgard Thor - Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Post-Avengers: Infinity War, Thor is in bad emotional shape. He's got PTSD from what went down with Thanos and he's suffering from the loss of Loki and Heimdall (Idris Elba). When Banner and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) travel to New Asgard to get him back in the game, they find a very overweight and depressed god who is spending all his time with Miek and Korg playing Fortnight. When he gets into a shouting match with a co-op player talking smack about him, well that's about as low as a god can get.

"I used to want to be a Valkyrie when I was younger until I found out you were all women." - Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Credit: Disney/Marvel

Yeah, Thor's very bad initial conversation with Valkyrie after they meet in Sakaar would drive a lot of women to drink. Hemsworth delivers this very awkward speech: "You know, I used to want to be a Valkyrie when I was younger, until I found out you were all women. There's nothing wrong with women, of course, I love women. Sometimes a little too much. Not in a creepy way, just more like a respectful appreciation. I think it's great, an elite force of women warriors. It's about time." Landing somewhere between an attempted flirtation and a fanboy monologue that won't quit, the whole scene is the perfect example of one of Thor's entirely uncool moments which in turn makes him relatable and more endearing to audiences. Ramble on, sir!

Zen Thor - Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel Studios' THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. Photo: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Korg's prologue in Thor: Love and Thunder paints a vivid picture of Thor embarking on his next chapter, getting his fit back on, retiring like a Zen master to find his center and helping those in need with the Guardians of the Galaxy. We knew there had to be a hippy-dippy side to the god and we certainly got a taste of it with his surfer-dude hair and robes during a glimpse at his meditation period. And, then he goes full clueless dope when he aids a planet being attacked by marauders and takes down their sacred temple in the process. It's a deeply blonde moment for the big guy and a pretty strong separation point for Thor to go it alone once more.