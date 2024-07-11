Time to get your summer binge of anime started with the extensive Peacock library.

The Best Anime Streaming on Peacock in July 2024: From Blue Dragon to Samurai Pizza Cats

Are you anime curious? Has the great big world of serialized Japanese animation been tempting to jump into, but you're just not sure where to start?

If you have Peacock (and you definitely should), there are some excellent entry level anime series on the streaming service that can help you explore what the medium has to offer.

SYFY WIRE has curated five great summer starter series that cover a spectrum of anime styles and topics, from classics like Kaiba to the lesser known K.

Great Anime Streaming on Peacock This Month

Kaiba - Season 1, 12 Episodes

The award-winning Kaiba was released in 2008 and is a trippy, self-contained story that lasts just one season. The story opens with Kaiba, or Warp, who wakes up without his memories, or any idea of who he is. His only clue about his prior life is a tattoo of three circles forming a triangle on his stomach. He is aided by a mystery woman named Neiro, who may know more about Kaiba than she is willing to share. Though Kaiba's character design may look cute, it's really a complex story about memory, death, and the trafficking of memories once we die.

Samurai Pizza Cats - Season 1, 52 Episodes

Think of Samurai Pizza Cats as the anime mash-up of Animaniacs and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. A parody with a lot of zany comedy, it follows the adventures of three cyborg cat samurais — Speedy Cerviche, Polly Esther, and Guido Anchovy — who try to take down mobster Big Cheese and his evil henchmen in Little Tokyo. A very '90s style cartoon, it's a fun watch for the whole family.

K - Season 1, 13 Episodes

An adaptation of the hit VizMedia manga series, K is geared towards older teens and adults who love a great murder mystery mixed with a whole lot of fantasy world-building. Set against a normal high school backdrop, K is actually a complex alternate reality tale in a Japan that is secretly ruled by seven Kings of psychic clans called the Seven Clans of Color. When loner Yashiro Isana is framed for committing a very public murder, he's suddenly thrust into a world of rival magical clans as he desperately tries to exonerate himself.

Blue Dragon - Season 1, 51 Episodes

If you like One Piece, then Blue Dragon has the same adventure story, ensemble-centric vibe. The protagonist is Shu, an adventurous kid who helps protect his village of Talta from unknown invaders. He uses his Blue Dragon shadow to fight against the forces of evil. He collects his band of allies, who also have magical creature shadows, and they set off to bring down the enemy. It's energetic and great for imaginative kids!

Tiger & Bunny - Season 1, 25 Episodes

From 2011, Tiger & Bunny is a superhero anime that became a huge hit for Viz Media. It calls superheroes NEXTs, or Noted Entities with eXtraordinary Talents, and takes place in a re-imagined version of New York City called Stern Bild City. Akin to the dynamic in Mystery Men, NEXTs have corporate sponsors and their exploits are broadcast on Hero TV. New partners Barnaby and Kotetsu disagree about how to be the best superheroes as they fight villains of the week. Sleek with a more mature look at the whole genre, the series is great for teens and adults.

