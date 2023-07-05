Tom Cruise Goes Full Barbenheimer, Plans to See Oppenheimer & Barbie Opening Weekend

The health and wellness of the movie industry is more important than a feud over some IMAX screens.

Tom Cruise, one of the last true movie stars alive and one of the most influential people in Hollywood, has decided to put his IMAX feud with Christopher Nolan aside for the greater good of an industry he loves so much.

Catching up with The Sydney Morning Herald while on the press circuit for the latest Mission: Impossible (opening July 12), Cruise revealed his cinema-going plans for the weekend of July 21 — aka the fateful showdown between Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. "I’ll see them opening weekend," he proclaimed. "Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."

Both films open a mere week after the release of Ethan Hunt's return in Dead Reckoning Part One. This reportedly didn't sit well with Cruise, who appealed directly to distributors, asking them to reconsider their deal with Universal Pictures to reserve every IMAX screen in the country for Oppenheimer (the World War II thriller about the development of the first atomic bomb runs just over three hours).

"I grew up seeing movies on the big screen," the actor explained during his chat with the Herald. "That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important. I still go the movies."

Since then, he has decided to let cinematic bygones be cinematic bygones. Late last month, for instance, the actor and Dead Reckoning writer-director Christopher McQuarrie pledged their devotion to the theatrical experience by posing with tickets for Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (now playing everywhere).

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters," Cruise tweeted. "Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie followed suit not long after with tickets for Dial of Destiny, Mission: Impossible, and Oppenheimer.

