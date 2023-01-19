'Tron 3' is booting up again at Disney, with Jared Leto still attached to star

It's been more than a decade since Tron: Legacy returned to the world originally created in 1982's Tron, and we've been talking about a third feature film in the franchise ever since. Original Legacy director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) wanted one, but the project fell apart. Then a potential streaming series from writer John Ridley died on the vine. Then Lion director Garth Davis stepped up for a film alongside star Jared Leto, only for development to fall silent.

Now, at last, Tron 3 is booting up again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is "moving forward" once again on a third film in the Tron franchise, with Leto still attached to star in the project he's been trying to get off the ground since 2017. Joining him on this journey, which has been titled Tron: Ares, is director Joachim Rønning, a Disney veteran whose credits include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The film will serve as a follow-up to Tron: Legacy, with Leto playing a new character within the world of the franchise.

For the moment, that's basically all we know about the new film, so it's not clear yet if any actors from Tron or Tron: Legacy will be back to reprise their roles. It's been almost 13 years since Sam (Garrett Hedlund) and Quorra (Olivia Wilde) rode back into the real world together, so who knows what they're up to now, but the world of Tron is malleable enough that it's also easy to see how a film could get by without them, whatever direction the new project takes.

It also remains to be seen just how quickly this project will move forward, if indeed it makes it to the finish line at all. Talk of a sequel to Legacy has been around basically since the legacy sequel arrived in 2010, and there have been various false starts along the way, including the 2020 announcement of a new director for the project. Now, with Leto still hanging on for the ride, Disney sees an opportunity to reset the system once again. Maybe it'll work this time.

