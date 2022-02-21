TV THIS WEEK: 'Vikings Valhalla' hits Netflix, 'The 355' premieres on Peacock, 'Resident Alien' & more

Super-spies, vikings, aliens, zombies and more fill out this week's schedule.

This week brings us sci-fi comedy, some Game of Thrones-esque viking adventures, zombies and super-spy missions — not to mention a bunch of superheroes in-between.

Netflix has the premiere of its latest original series, the Vikings prequel series Vikings: Valhalla, which could definitely fill that Game of Thrones-y void while we wait for HBO to finally drop House of the Dragon later this year. Peacock has the streaming premiere of recent theatrical super-spy thriller The 355, and SYFY has new episodes of Resident Alien and Astrid & Lilly. AMC is back with more of The Walking Dead’s final season, and The CW has the Arrowverse back in service with Superman & Lois, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi and Batwoman.

Digging deeper, TNT has a new Snowpiercer, Paramount Plus has a new Star Trek: Discovery, Apple TV+ has a new Severance, and HBO Max has a new Raised by Wolves. There are also some solid movies worth a look, including Blade: Trinity on SYFY, and Ivan Reitman’s early-2000s sci-fi film Evolution (which is a great Reitman feature to revisit).

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The 355 (Peacock), Monday

STREAMING PREMIERE: A spy film starring Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o as a group of international spies on a lethal mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon that will save the world-- or get them killed.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Family Day”

Harry and Asta's trip is interrupted by an uninvited relative as the town celebrates family.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “A-borg”

A haunting monster forces everyone to relive their worst childhood memory.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action. As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point, three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “New Haunts”

The heroes experience Halloween in the Commonwealth; Daryl and Rosita undergo military training led by Mercer; Carol investigates Ezekiel's medical condition.

MONDAY

The 355 (Peacock), Monday

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - “A New Life”

A series of terrorist attacks threatens to derail Layton and Zarah's big day.

The Endgame (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - “Pilot”

Recently captured international arms dealer Elena Fedorova orchestrates multiple bank heists throughout New York for a mysterious purpose, but she may have met her match with principled FBI agent Val Turner, who will stop at nothing to foil her plan.

TUESDAY

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Girl... You'll Be a Woman, Soon”

Lana, Kyle and Sarah prepare for Sarah's quinceañera, but things don't end up going as smoothly as they had hoped; Clark finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons.

The Osbournes Want to Believe (Travel), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Green Children and The Devil”

Things get weird with footage of an alleged zombie, the elusive Ohio Grassman and even the devil himself; Jack pushes his parents to believe in interdimensional green children; the Osbournes get the scoop on an extraterrestrial hookup.

Naomi (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Shadow Ridge”

With Naomi still shaken by her terrifying encounter with the bounty hunter, Dee continues training her on controlling her thoughts and emotions and, therefore, her powers; the class sets off on an exciting weeklong camping excursion.

WEDNESDAY

Bad Boys for Life (FX), Wednesday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Too Legit to Quit”

Evil Gideon continues to try to destroy the legends; trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal, but she breaks a major rule; the legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all of their problems.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “Family Day”

Batwoman (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “We're All Mad Here”

Ryan, Sophie and Jada come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis; Mary seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy; Alice continues to spiral out of control and contends with her mental demons.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “A-borg”

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount Plus), Thursday - New Episode

Finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max), Thursday - “King”

Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

Blade: Trinity (SYFY), Thursday 8 p.m.

Blade (Wesley Snipes) and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - “Flip the Script”

Shocking upsets shake up the entire competition, and with the World Championship looming, it's the last chance for many teams to make a statement that they belong in the Round of 32.

Ghosts (CBS), Thursday 9 p.m. - “Ghostwriter”

Sasappis offers to help Sam complete the bed and breakfast website so they can start taking reservations; Pete bonds with Jay over basketball, until Jay makes a new living friend; Flower attempts to be Pete's new basketball buddy.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “The Story of My Life”

Cleo, MG and Jed work together on an unusual mission; Alaric, Landon and Ted figure out what is next for them; an unexpected source takes Hope by surprise.

FRIDAY

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), Friday

No Exit (Hulu), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Stranded by a blizzard, a young woman is forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. Discovering an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, she embarks on a terrifying mission to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Severance (Apple TV+), Friday - “In Perpetuity"

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Geostorm (SYFY), Friday 8:30 p.m.

Some things were never meant to be controlled.

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (Travel), Friday 9 p.m. - “War With the Dead”

A soldier unknowingly awakens an ancient evil while stationed in Iraq.

SATURDAY

Free Guy (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: When a bank teller discovers he's a background player in a video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story -- one that he can rewrite himself. In a world with no limits, he's determined to save the day his way before it's too late.

The Maze Runner (SYFY), Saturday 9 p.m.

A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth.

SUNDAY

From (Epix), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Way Things Are Now, The"

At Colony House, Tabitha and Julie grapple with their new nightmarish reality.

Killing Eve (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Just Dunk Me”

SEASON PREMIERE: Eve sets out for her mission to throw a dagger into the heart of The Twelve, even if it kills her; Villanelle tries to reform herself while living in a cloister, but faces rejection when she reaches out to Eve.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Pixelated and Afraid”

When Homer and Marge are lost in an icy wilderness, they must push themselves to their limits to survive.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “New Haunts”

Evolution (MOMAX), Sunday 9 p.m.

A former government scientist (David Duchovny) teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - “The Lois Quagmire”

At odds with Peter, Lois takes Quagmire to her high school reunion; the rest of the family must cover up the death of a pizza delivery man.

*TV listing information via Zap2it, network listings and streaming listings.