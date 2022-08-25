'Umbrella Academy' renewed for fourth and final season as showrunner turns to 'Horizon: Zero Dawn'

Get ready for the final adventures of the Hargreeves family. Netflix announced Thursday that it has renewed the acclaimed series The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and final season under creator Steve Blackman, setting the stage for a concluding chapter in a saga that began three years ago.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement. "But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, the show follows the adventures of a group of adoptive siblings, all with special gifts, as they strike out on their own after years of being molded into a superhero team by their eccentric adoptive father. Since the series began the Hargreeves children have dealt with time travel, alternate realities, and more than one potential end of the world. Now, they'll get one last epic story before saying goodbye. Series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are all expected to return for the final season.

But it won't be the end of Blackman's major genre projects at Netflix. In the same press release, the streamer also announced that it's extending its relationship with Blackman and his production company, Irish Cowboy, for two more major projects. The first is an adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, the acclaimed 2017 video game set in a post-apocalyptic world in which humanity has reverted to a more primitive way of life and mechanical creatures roam the Earth. Blackman's other major new project, Orbital, is described only as a "thriller event series set on the International Space Station," based on a story by David & Keith Lynch, who will co-create the show with Blackman.

“Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital are elevated, event-level projects grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” Blackman said. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing these ground-breaking stories."

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 does not yet have a release date, but keep an eye out for more news from the Hargreeves siblings soon.

