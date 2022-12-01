Universal Studios Hollywood's 'Awesomest Celebration of the Season' is open for festivities

Get a look at what's new for the Awesomest Celebration of the Season running daily through Jan. 1.

If you're like a lot of people who love themselves some theme park fun, the holiday season just adds an extra layer of festive to the experience. Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida have launched their month-long "Awesomest Celebration of the Season" which features special events, foods, decorations, and the fan-favorite areas, "Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas".

SYFY WIRE got in our sleigh and headed to the hills this weekend to visit Universal Studios Hollywood for a first-hand look at what to expect when you visit. Read on for peek at all of the holiday cheer blowing up inside and outside of the park.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Since SoCal doesn't get much snow (unless you're in the mountains), Universal Studios gives visitors the illusion of the white stuff everywhere including the welcome boulevard where the palm trees are strung up bright. The hanging plants and buildings have been made to look all snowy, too.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

All of the holiday events scattered throughout the park are included with your park ticket, so nothing extra has to be shelled out for the "Grinchmas" tree lighting or "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" light show.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

If you do want to buy some holiday gifts for others, or yourself, Universal Studios says they have an array of exclusive park items that can be found in all of their stores including new "Grinchmas" items, Harry Potter-themed items, The Simpsons holiday gear, and more Super Nintendo World items in anticipation of the new park area opening in early 2023.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Inside the "Grinchmas" square, there is once again the tree-lighting musical that happens at the base of the 65-foot tree every half hour once the sun sets. The actual Grinch and the Whos of Whoville gather to get that Grinch heart to grow three sizes to save Christmas. There are also hot cocoa stands, and a photo op with the Grinch or his pooch, Max. There's also a Grinch snowman to get your picture with.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Also happening at scheduled times post sunset is the "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" light show projected onto Hogwarts Castle which celebrates the holidays with each of the Houses, featuring John Williams' film score and a fireworks display at the end.

There's also a special holiday feast on the Three Broomsticks menu if you want to experience a traditional British roast dinner. It's only available until Jan. 1, 2023.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

And if you can't swing a trip inside the park this year, Universal CityWalk also features its 40-foot holiday tree right in front of the AMC movie theater which spews its own snow showers throughout the day and evening.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The Universal Studios Store, UNIVRS Store, and Super Nintendo World stores are open on CityWalk for non-ticket buyers.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

And, for those curious about what's replacing the former Hard Rock Cafe location diagonal to the tree, the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is getting closer to its opening. The shop looks to be a multi-level cocoa lover's dream. Take a few more turns around the area to get those steps in, so there's no guilt when it finally opens its doors.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday Celebration 2022 Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

For more information about showtimes and tickets, check out the Universal Studios website or download the App.