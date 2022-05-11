'Upload': Amazon booting up Season 3 of Robbie Amell & Greg Daniels' hit Amazon sci-fi comedy

The virtual afterlife will continue at Prime Video with a third season of the platform's hit sci-fi comedy, Upload, Amazon announced Wednesday. Code 8 star and Arrowverse alum Robbie Amell headlines the series (created and executive produced by The Office and Space Force alum, Greg Daniels) as Nathan, a man who has his mind downloaded into Lakeview, a virtual afterlife nearly identical to our own.

"I'm thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds," Daniels said in a statement.

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” added Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

Season 2 placed Nathan at an emotional crossroads when his ex-girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), showed up in Lakeview with the hope of giving their relationship another go. Nathan, however, secretly pines for his customer service agent, Nora (Andy Allo), who finds herself embroiled in a battle against an anti-technology group calling itself "The Ludds." The two finally got to meet in real life in the second season finale on a train headed for home.

"I love the way the scene on the train came out," Daniels remarked during an interview with SYFY WIRE. "I think it was so charming and delicate, and it was executed very well by everyone involved. And I think it was a lot of fun. There was a lot of fun in that episode. It was a great one, so it felt like a good place to end the season."

He later added: "We have a lot of fun plans for Season 3 already, so it would be quite a shock if we didn't have a Season 3."

Kevin Bigley (Luke), Zainab Johnson (Aleesha), Owen Daniels (A.I. Guy), Josh Banday (Ivan), and Andrea Rosenas (Lucy) round out the cast, with Howard Klein (also a vet of The Office and Space Force) serving as an executive producer alongside the Emmy-winning Daniels.

The first two seasons of Upload are currently streaming on Prime Video. Upload has remained a Top 10 title on the platform since Season 2 premiered back in March. The show also nabbed a coveted spot on Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals list.

