'Venom' screenwriter Kelly Marcel to helm third installment in Tom Hardy-led Marvel franchise

The third Venom movie has officially found its filmmaking host.

According to a new report from Deadline, Symbiote franchise screenwriter Kelly Marcel has been tapped to write and direct the next installment in the Tom Hardy-led Marvel franchise. She will pen the script based on a story co-conceived with Hardy, who is set to reprise the role of investigative journalist Eddie Brock and his brain-munching alien parasite pal, Venom. Both Marcel and Hardy are on board as producers alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.

While no plot details are known at this time, it was inevitable that Sony would continue the blockbuster series that has brought in over $1 billion at the global box office. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) helmed the 2018 original (written by Marcel, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg), while motion-capture veteran Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings) oversaw production on the 2021 sequel, Let There Be Carnage, which introduced Woody Harrelson as serial killer, Cletus Kasady/Carnage, and Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek.

"We [Tom and I] hash out the idea together and outline the film. Then the dialogue is me," Marcel, who received sole credit on Carnage, explained during an interview with Vulture last year. "I take the script and go away and write all the words. Then, once the script’s written I come back to Tom and he will then perform the scenes for me as Eddie and Venom and I can see what’s working."

Hardy's Brock briefly found himself transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a result of Doctor Strange's wayward spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The character didn't have any direct involvement with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, but did leave a piece of Symbiote behind, essentially a confirmation that the Sony and Disney-owned Marvel universes will continue to remain separate for the time being.

Sony is currently attempting to launch a comic book rival to the MCU by flexing its ownership of Spider-Man and his extensive rogues gallery. So far, only Venom and Morbius have graced the big screen, with Kraven the Hunter awaiting his cinematic debut next October. Live-action projects centered around Madame Web and El Muerto are also in development. The animated Across the Spider-Verse, a sequel to the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse, bows early next summer.

As of this writing, Venom 3 does not have an official release date.

