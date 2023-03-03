Watch: Everything you didn't know about 'Minority Report,' Steven Spielberg's Neo-noir thriller

Revisit one of the best Philip K. Dick adaptations ever put to screen, then stream it on Peacock.

Steven Spielberg's Neo-noir sci-fi thriller, which is now streaming on Peacock, remains one of the best Philip K. Dick adaptations ever put to screen a little over two decades after it first opened in theaters. Marking the first blockbuster collaboration between the legendary director and actor Tom Cruise, the movie centers around Detective John Anderton, lead investigator of the government's Precrime unit.

Relying on murky visions of the future from three beings known as the "Precogs," the agency works to stop murders in Washington D.C. before they are ever committed. But just as Precrime starts gearing up for a nationwide rollout, golden boy Anderton takes center stage in the latest homicidal vision of what's to come. Left with no choice, John goes on the run, determined to clear his name at any cost.

The title refers to a phenomenon in which one of the Precogs produces an alternate vision of the future that conflicts with those seen by the other two. Does a minority report exist for Anderton, or is he fated to kill a man he doesn't even know? That is the central mystery beating at the heart of this hardboiled meets hard science fiction tale of intrigue, which co-stars Kathryn Morris, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow, Colin Farrell, Tim Blake Nelson, Peter Stormare, Lois Smith, and Neal McDonough.

Fittingly enough, Minority Report also remains noteworthy for its eerily accurate prediction of technological evolution — from self-driving cars to laser-focused targeted advertising. Hell, just last summer, a team of scientists at the University of Chicago proved that artificial intelligence could be used to detect crime before it even takes place.

While he didn't have a team of Precogs working as Amblin interns, Spielberg did take steps to ensure that his film wouldn't feel dated with the passage of time. Several years before principal photography took place, the filmmaker famously convened an "idea summit" of individuals tasked with laying out a tenuous blueprint of what the world might look like in the year 2054.

