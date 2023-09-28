Exclusive: Watch Everything You Need to Know Before Quantum Leap Season 2

Time may not matter much when you’re leaping through it like Ben on Quantum Leap, but for the rest of us, the clock is ticking closer to the premiere of Season 2 on NBC.

So if you’re looking for a quick catch-up before Season 2 kicks off Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m., SYFY WIRE has you covered with an exhaustive, exclusive rundown of all the plot points, characters, easter eggs, Quantum Leap lore (from the old series and new one!) and more you’ll need to know. The best part? We’ve condensed it all into a 20-minute crash course (though you should definitely still check out the entire first season streaming on Peacock if you have the time!).

The 20-minute video recap, hosted by stars Ernie Hudson (Magic) and Mason Alexander Park (Ian), walk us all through what we need to know about Season 1 — complete with key clips from every episode interspersed throughout to give us a taste of all the wild and weird leaps that Ben has gone on up to this point (we're personally pretty fond of the spine-tingling Exorcist-style horror leap).

Watch Everything you need to know about Quantum Leap Season 1

So what are the key points? We’ll keep it real simple. Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) leaps before the Quantum Leap project is ready for testing, setting off pure chaos as the rest of the team left behind in the present day try to figure out why he leaped and how to get him back. Ben leaps everywhere from the 1980s to the 1800s while building up momentum to reach a point in the future.

That goal is complicated by the presence of a mystery leaper from the future, aka Leaper X/Martinez, who was sent from the future to try and stop Ben from completing his mission at all costs. Ben also regains his memory, and remembers his hologram helper Addison (Caitlin Bassett) is actually his fiancee, and he leaped to save her in the future (yeah, it’s a bit complicated). Oh, and there’s someone working against the team at Quantum Leap. Who is it? Ziggy, the super-computer who runs the time travel calculations, who is being manipulated in the future.

Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 1 Episode 17. Photo: NBC

As for Ben, he makes it to the future, where he catches up with Ian in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. Ian gives Ben the intel he needs to go back and set the timeline right, as Project Quantum Leap is blamed for destroying the world in the future. So, they sent Leaped X back to kill Ben to stop him from the jump.

In the finale, Ben finally leaps into himself in 2018 - where he has to land to stop Leaper X from killing Addison, as she was originally supposed to be the leaper in the OG timeline. It takes some time, but Ben finally convinces the team he’s there to help. It takes some cool fights and sci-fi shenanigans, but Ben does save the day - and even sets things back on track with Addison.

Season 1 ends with Ben leaping… but does he leap home!? We wouldn’t count on it, considering there is a Season 2 after all.

Quantum Leap Season 2 premieres Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Catch up on all of Season 1 streaming now on Peacock.