Celebrate Sharknado’s 10th Anniversary with All-Day Marathon on SYFY

With Sharknado (aka the greatest film franchise in the history of cinema) turning 10 this month, SYFY is hosting an all-day marathon of all six movies on Tuesday, July 18. The feeding frenzy officially kicks off at 12 p.m. ET with Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.

You don't really need to have an encyclopedic knowledge of the Asylum-produced series to have a good time with it. Feel free to jump in at any point and allow these off-the-wall "mockbusters" to sweep you away into an addictive world of cheesy VFX and surprise celebrity appearances. If the idea of a swirling cyclone chock full of deep-sea predators causing all sorts of bedlam around the world doesn't sound even the slightest bit interesting, then something deep inside of you may be broken.

RELATED: Freakier than ‘Sharknado’? These mutant sharks thrive on underwater volcanic heat and acid

Catching up with SYFY WIRE in honor of the anniversary, Sharknado producer Thomas P. Vitale explained that the key to success was populating each entry with characters who treat the bonkers premise with as much sincerity as humanly possible.

“Even if the audience doesn't buy there could be a Sharknado, the characters have to live in the reality of the world taking the situation seriously," he said. "They need to get in there and they need to want to survive. They need to want to figure out the solution to the Sharknado."

SYFY's Sharknado 10th anniversary marathon schedule

12 p.m. ET/PT, SHARKNADO: THE 4TH AWAKENS

2 p.m. ET/PT, SHARKNADO 3: OH HELL NO!

4 p.m. ET/PT, SHARKNADO 2: THE SECOND ONE

6 p.m. ET/PT, SHARKNADO

8 p.m. ET/PT, SHARKNADO 2: THE SECOND ONE (Repeat)

10 p.m. ET/PT, SHARKNADO 3: OH HELL NO! (Repeat)

12 a.m. ET/PT, SHARKNADO: THE 4TH AWAKENS (Repeat)

2 a.m. ET/PT, SHARKNADO 5: GLOBAL SWARMING

4 a.m. ET/PT, THE LAST SHARKNADO: IT'S ABOUT TIME

The entire Sharknado saga is also available to purchase via digital platforms like Vudu. Head over to Peacock for even more shark-related antics, including the Heart of Sharkness and Feeding Frenzy documentaries, as well as all four Jaws movies.