Watch: Stargate Atlantis' Jason Momoa and Joe Flanigan Have Surprise Reunion - and a Few Drinks

With Jason Momoa now a bona fide movie star showing up in blockbusters like Fast X and Aquaman, it’s easy to forget one of his breakout roles came right here on SYFY in the original series Stargate Atlantis — and it turns out he’s still pals with some of his old co-stars from the Pegasus Galaxy.

Momoa played the alien Ronon Dex in Atlantis, joining the series as a regular in Season 2 and sticking around for the rest of the show’s five-season run. He played a gruff warrior on the run, who finds a new home with the Atlantis crew. His best pal in Atlantis was easily Joe Flanigan’s John Sheppard, who recruited Ronon onto his team and fought to make him a part of the expedition.

We haven’t seen much of the pair together since the show ended in 2009, but all that changes in the most unlikely of ways: the pair teamed up for a Guinness beer commercial, with Momoa going on the run to catch up with Flanigan at a bar for a drink.

The two have obviously aged a bit in the 15 years since Atlantis ended, but Flanigan (now 57) still looks sharp with the grey beard — like how fans might imagine Shepard would look if Atlantis kept going and things got a bit tougher taking on the Wraith over the past decade.

Momoa (now 44) and Flanigan have remained friends since the end of Atlantis, popping up in cameos at times in one another’s projects, like Momoa’s series See, and whenever the pair can find a chance to work together. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa said Flanigan became one of his “best friends” after their tenure working together on Atlantis, even though the two had a pretty good height difference that showed up on screen.

“He was the sweetest guy, I was his Chewbacca to his Han Solo. He was shorter and he wasn’t scared of that. He embraced it. He’s still one of my best friends.”

Stargate Atlantis was a spin-off of SYFY’s beloved original Stargate SG-1, taking the space adventure action to a whole new galaxy with a new team setting up camp in the Ancient city of Atlantis. The show ran from 2004-2009, and was one of three Stargate series that would run on SYFY over the years, including SG-1 and Stargate Universe.