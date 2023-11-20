Jason Momoa's Talks Saving the Planet as Aquaman, and With His New Water Bottles, on Fallon

The only person who loves the ocean more than Aquaman might just be the man who plays the character himself, actor Jason Momoa. The movie star is on a campaign to end single-use plastics (like plastic water bottles, flimsy plastic bags, and other items that end up in landfills), and even has his own water brand to that end, Mananalu Water. And get this: It's the drink of choice at 30 Rock!

Momoa, who hosted the November 18 episode of Saturday Night Live, took a night off from rehearsal to stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discovered that backstage, the show stocks none other than aluminum-bottled Mananalu water. In this case, the limited-edition Aquaman bottles.

Momoa has been on a mission to end single-use plastic for five years and founded Mananalu as part of that mission. The company uses some of its profits to remove "ocean-going" plastic, meaning that less garbage ends up polluting the seas.

Jason Momoa's water bottle, Mananalu water: where to buy

Mananalu Water is available online through the Mananalu site and on Amazon, and it's stocked at grocery stores like Safeway, Whole Foods, Sprouts Market and Foodland. Here's a store finder! Jason Momoa summed up his passion for the project succinctly on the company's site, explaining, "We can no longer wait. It’s time to stop pointing at the problem, and get on with the solution. Single-use plastic is bad for people and bad for the planet. It’s time to switch to Aluminum."

During his visit, Momoa stressed that the upcoming Aquaman movie is a fun story about his character being a grown-up. "When I finished the first one, I was really involved when I came back in, I wrote a treatment. I went in and I pitched it. I just wanted to think of it like…now he’s a father, he’s married, he’s the king. He was a slacker in the first one. Now he’s just like…I don’t know what to do," he explained, adding that in the new film, titled Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, "It’s him and his brother. It’s this journey that they go on. And there are differences. And they save the planet [with] a lot of comedy…and obviously action."