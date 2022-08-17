Get ready for Addams Family High School with trailer for Tim Burton's 'Wednesday'

This fall, the Addams Family returns in Wednesday, a new Netflix original series from Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and director Tim Burton which will follow the adventures of the eldest Addams child on a level we've never seen before. Now, the first teaser for the series is here, and it's time to follow Wednesday Addams to a very different kind of high school.

Starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, the series sets up Wednesday as the charming goth girl we all know and love, and the teaser shows us that her more violent tendencies have made it difficult for her to coexist with others at your average high school. So, her parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) decide their daughter might be happier if she studied at Nevermore Academy, their own alma mater.

It is, as you might expect, basically Tim Burton High School, with its wrought iron gates and dark-hued uniforms. But Wednesday's days at Nevermore will be about more than just fitting in. As she settles into her new school life, everything from a recent spate of murders to a decades-old mystery that might involve her parents comes to light. And that's to say nothing of some strange gifts that Wednesday herself doesn't fully understand yet.

Check out the teaser below:

Ortega's already had a monster of a 2022 thus far, with leading roles in the franchise return Scream and in Ti West's acclaimed return to horror movies, X, plus an appearance in the Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666. Now, she's further cementing her reputation as a budding scream queen with a longform project that allows her to relish the spooky environments dreamed up by Burton, and put her own spin on an iconic character.

As for Burton, this marks his first major TV project in years, and allows him to explore the creepy, kooky world of The Addams Family in ways it's perhaps never been explored in previous incarnations. And speaking of previous incarnations, the series will also feature Yellowjackets and The Addams Family movie star Christina Ricci, returning to the franchise in a still-mysterious role.

Wednesday hits Netflix this fall.

