How 'Back to the Future Part II' accurately predicted the future - stream the trilogy on Peacock

While audiences never got to behold the glory of Jaws 19 (directed by none other than Steven Spielberg's eldest son, Max), Back to the Future Part II wasn't entirely off the mark with its predictions of the 21st century.

Okay, sure — hoverboards, flying cars, self-tying shoelaces, and fusion engines that run on everyday garbage are still a ways off. But with that said, our most talented scientists have been able to crack the code on plenty of neat stuff like virtual reality, wicking fabrics, smart glasses, and, most important of them all, the latest advancements in pizza revivification.

Here's a rundown of 7 things Back to the Future Part II actually got (mostly) right:

Released in November of 1989, Part II finds Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and Marty (Michael J. Fox) traveling to the future of October 2015 in order to prevent Marty's future son (also played by Fox) from going to jail and ruining his life.

As our intrepid heroes attempt to rewrite history that hasn't even happened yet, the older Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) steals the DeLorean and travels to 1955 to gift his past self sports-betting information that will make himself rich. This results in an alternate and dystopian version of 1985 ruled over by Biff, prompting Marty to stealthily revisit the events of the first movie.

"The irony is, of course, what they end up doing in the Avengers movie [referring to Endgame] is doing exactly the same thing that we did in Back to the Future Part II, which is going back into the previous movies and messing around with them," screenwriter Bob Gale told SYFY WIRE in 2019.

"One of the things that I'm really proud of is that we were able to explain time travel in a way that even a 9-year-old can understand it," he continues. "That scene in Avengers: Endgame where they're sitting around and talking about time travel, I understand that when they first previewed the movie, [it] didn't have that scene in it. I was told that in the focus groups, people said, 'Well, wait a minute, in Back to the Future they could do this and they could do that.' And the filmmakers realized, 'Oh damn, we gotta deal with that, because everybody's knowledge of time travel, today, in 2019, comes from those movies. So they had to put that scene where Ant-Man says, 'What do you mean? Back to the Future's bullsh**?'"

