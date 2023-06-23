Where’s the Cast of SYFY's Warehouse 13 Now?

Join us for a deep dive into the post-series careers of the show's mainstay stars.

We’ll just say it: We could use more shows like SYFY’s Warehouse 13 these days. Carefree, winkingly silly, and never afraid to follow a hare-brained idea to its least-logical conclusion, the science fiction comedy tagged along for five glorious seasons as secret agents Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock) and Myka Bering (Joanne Kelly) chased down an ever-growing trove of relics and artifacts the government deemed too hot (and secret) for the public ever to handle.

Equal parts dangerous, silly, and downright sci-fi preposterous, it’s the kind of fluffy fun that signified the best of television a decade ago. And today, the show maintains a devoted following that’s even captured the nostalgia of its actual cast. Along the course of its five-year run, Warehouse 13 became a magnet for tons of memorable guest appearances, while cementing actors like McClintock, Kelly, Saul Rubinek (Artie), and more as evergreen favorites in fans’ minds.

Joanne Kelly (Myka Bering)

Joanne Kelly as Myka Bering in Warehouse 13; Joanne Kelly in 2017 Photo: Steve Wilkie/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Walter McBride/Getty Images

Let’s just call her the sensible half of Warehouse 13’s core detective duo — though that’s hardly to say she had a total handle on things. Organized and efficient, Agent Myka Bering (Joanne Kelly) supplied the much-needed discipline and situational awareness that (sorta) reined in partner Pete’s cartoonishly distracted tendencies... though as Warehouse 13 went on, all that close field work yielded plenty of Myka moments that showed she could be endearingly scatterbrained herself.

Kelly’s screen career has continued since Warehouse 13, though it’s mostly been signaled by the occasional small-budget movie (like 2014’s horror flick Don’t Blink) and the occasional TV series appearance, highlighted by an extended role on CBS’ Hostages as well as the network’s short-lived series Zoo. She showed up in a guest role for Apple TV+ in Severance last year, and also starred in a supporting role opposite Kevin Bacon on Showtime’s recently-ended crime series City on a Hill.



Eddie McClintock (Pete Lattimer)

Eddie McClintock as Pete Lattimer in Warehouse 13; Eddie McClintock in 2016 Photo: Steve Wilkie/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

The free-spirited doofus who in many ways personified the heart of the show, Agent Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock) never met a Warehouse 13 case he couldn’t solve — without nearly bungling it, of course. Brave and big-hearted, Pete intrepidly chased after leads and toyed with dangerous gadgets like a curious little kid, never deterred by past screw-ups that would’ve taught most handlers (including an often-exasperated Myka) not to mess with history’s darkest mysteries.

Like Kelly, much of McClintock’s post-Warehouse 13 work has come in the form of guest appearances on series you’ve likely seen, with one-off roles on shows including Castle, Modern Family, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Supergirl, MacGyver, and, most recently, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. He’s still a big fan of the SYFY show he helped make famous, though: McClintock frequently engages with fans across social media, lending a little star support for their unwavering campaign to bring Warehouse 13 back for a small-screen revival.



Saul Rubinek (Artie Nielsen)

Saul Rubinek as Artie Nielsen in Warehouse 13; Saul Rubinek in 2023 Photo: Steve Wilkie/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Where would Warehouse 13 be without Artie? One of the O.G.s of the government’s super-secret artifact program, the offbeat agent played by Saul Rubinek perfectly embodied the kind of unconventional thinking and downright odd persona that probably comes with years of handling dangerous mythic devices in solitude. Rubinek himself brought a long and decorated acting pedigree to the show from the start. A theatrically-trained stage actor with multiple award nominations in his native Canada (as well as an Emmy winner for his role in 1993’s And the Band Played On), the actor already enjoyed mainstream U.S. success on the small screen with extended roles in CBS’ 1990s sitcom Ink, as well as a long-running character arc on NBC’s Frasier.

Rubinek’s done tons of sci-fi, in fact, guest starring in episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stargate: SG-1, Lost, For All Mankind, and lots more. He's also enjoyed a decades-long film career, highlighted by Wall Street (1987), Unforgiven (1992), True Romance (1993), and Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018). Most recently, Rubinek starred opposite Dianna Agron in Hulu’s feature-length horror film Clock (2023).

Allison Scagliotti (Claudia Donovan)

Allison Scagliotti as Claudia Donovan in Warehouse 13; Allison Scagliotti in 2022 Photo: Russ Martin/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

Pete, Myka, H.G., and Claudia: Die-hard Warehouse 13 fans definitely stay down to rep their favorite quirky character from the show, and for many, that honor goes to hacker extraordinaire Claudia Donovan (Allison Scagliotti). Debuting with punky spirit early in the show’s first season and becoming all but the heir apparent to the agents’ sacred task of supernatural curation by its end, Claudia brought viewers tons of emotional investment as a character who hid an ocean of depth beneath her sometimes feisty demeanor — the better to ground the show’s wild artifact chases and rambunctiously silly sci-fi setups.

Even today, TV fans still know Scagliotti best for her long-running Warehouse 13 stint (alongside a crossover appearance as Claudia in companion SYFY series Eureka). A versatile creative talent, she’s still active in both TV and film as well as music (under her stage pseudonym La Femme Pendu). Her post-Warehouse 13 roles aren’t too tough to track down: Scagliotti held a main cast role in the sci-fi series Stitchers, showed up for a recurring turn as Georgina Dowling in The Vampire Diaries, went behind the camera to direct episodes of Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger, and most recently appeared in a 2022 episode of ABC’s The Rookie: Feds.

CCH Pounder (Irene Frederic)

CCH Pounder as Mrs. Irene Frederic in Warehouse 13; CCH Pounder in 2023 Photo: Steve Wilkie/SyFy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The enigmatic, all-business caretaker of Warehouse 13's titular facility, Irene Frederic (CCH Pounder) had a habit of turning up on the show to serve up a gentle scolding just whenever Pete and Myka (and sometimes even Artie) had made a mess of things. Pounder has been a familiar face in both TV and film dating all the way back to the late 1970s, with memorable parts in classics like Prizzi's Honor (1983) and Postcards from the Edge (1990), alongside a slew of genre roles that include RoboCop 3 (1993), Face/Off (1997), Avatar (2009) and last year’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). Those are just some of her movie roles, mind you.

On TV, Pounder’s been a prolific guest actor on everything from Miami Vice to Quantum Leap to The X-Files to Archer, while holding down key recurring roles on FX’s The Shield, NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FX’s Sons of Anarchy, and CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans.

Jaime Murray (Helena "H.G." Wells)

Jaime Murray as H.G. Wells in Warehouse 13; Jaime Murray in 2016 Photo: Steve Wilkie/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Heart Foundation

Though technically a guest character, Helena "H.G." Wells (Jaime Murray) was a Warehouse 13 fan favorite from the moment she zapped Pete & Myka to the ceiling in a sneaky bait-and-switch that neatly illustrated how she’d managed to stick around since the 19th Century (while fooling all of literary history in the process). Since Warehouse 13, Murray’s turned up in easy-to-spot genre roles all over the small screen, including in SYFY’s own out-there western series Defiance, ABC’s Once Upon a Time, The CW’s The Originals, and Fox’s Gotham (as Theresa Walker aka Nyssa al Ghul). Most recently, Murray’s lent her distinctive pipes to the cast of Netflix’s animated Castlevania series, giving voice to Dracula anti-devotee character Carmilla.

Genelle Williams (Leena)

Genelle Williams as Leena in Warehouse 13; Genelle Williams in 2015 Photo: Steve Wilkie/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

One of Warehouse 13’s most enigmatic figures, B&B aura-reading proprietor Leena (Genelle Williams) had a quiet way of just... knowing stuff about her South Dakota guests. Killed off in Season 4 in a tragic encounter with Magellan’s astrolabe (and Artie, who was acting under its influence), Leena and her duty to her age-old protective mission never really left the show... even after Leena herself was long gone.

With an early-career start on Canada’s Degrassi: The Next Generation, Williams’ post-Warehouse 13 roles have been infrequent — though it’s likely you’ve seen her somewhere. After a pair of leading appearances in Canadian series Remedy and Bitten, she joined The Expanse for a four-episode guest role (as Tilly Fagan), and has since gone on to star in Canadian legal drama Family Law. Williams also has a couple of high-profile horror films to her credit, including Orphan (2009) and Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021), where she starred as the ex-wife of Chris Rock’s haunted detective.

René Auberjonois (Hugo Miller)

Rene Auberjonois as Hugo in Warehouse 13; Rene Auberjonois in 2016 Photo: Steve Wilkie/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Noam Galai/WireImage

Hugo Miller (the late René Auberjonois) had one of Warehouse 13’s wilder recurring story arcs, the product of a sorta-failed early AI attempt at offloading half his brain onto the program’s proprietary supercomputer. Auberjonois passed away in 2019, leaving behind a deep body of creative work that spanned decades across both conventional screen roles and serious stage acting.

It’s tough to tidily summarize Auberjonois’ prolific career, but iconic performances in the original 1970 M*A*S*H motion picture, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (as the Changeling Odo), The Patriot (as militia volunteer Reverend Oliver), and Boston Legal (as buttoned-down bigwig Paul Lewiston) rate among his most memorable. Above it all, though, Disney lovers will forever prize Auberjonois as the voice of Chef Louis in 1989’s The Little Mermaid, crooning the kitchen number “Les Poissons” as his character hilariously celebrated the culinary nuances of animated seafood.

Mark Sheppard (Benedict Valda)

Mark Sheppard as Benedict Valda in Warehouse 13; Mark Sheppard in 2018 Photo: Steve Wilkie/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Jun Sato/WireImage

As Regent Benedict Valda, Mark Sheppard introduced Warehouse 13 fans to a slice of the program’s deeper lore while setting up a history-bending bit of story intrigue that would come to haunt the gang (and, arguably, himself) in later seasons. Sheppard enjoys huge popularity among genre fans for his role in Supernatural (as Crowley the demon), though his list of small-screen showings runs far deeper.

After early-career guest spots in episodes of The X-Files and Star Trek Voyager, he turned up in Joss Whedon’s Firefly as a small-time gangster, and played attorney Romo Lampkin on SYFY’s Battlestar Galactica. Lately, he’s been a key player on the cast of Doom Patrol (as Willoughby Kipling) and The CW’s Walker: Independence (as Nathaniel Hagan).

Aaron Ashmore (Steve Jinks)

Aaron Ashmore as Steve Jinks in Warehouse 13; Aaron Ashmore in 2019 Photo: Steve Wilkie/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

An ATF agent gifted with the preternatural ability to tell if someone is lying, Warehouse 13 latecomer Steve Jinks (Aaron Ashmore) joined the series in Season 3 and embarked on a wildly supernatural ride (he even died and came back to life!) through a storyline that spanned the two ensuing seasons. With double the acting exposure thanks to his identical twin brother Shawn Ashmore (who plays Lamplighter on Amazon’s The Boys, among other things), it’s easy to think you’ve seen Aaron everywhere over the years — and you’re probably at least half right.

Since Warehouse 13, he’s held key roles in the Canadian space series Killjoys, on Designated Survivor (alongside Kiefer Sutherland), Netflix’s Locke & Key, and Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia. In his pre-Warehouse days, Ashmore had recurring roles on Veronica Mars, Smallville (as Jimmy Olsen), and In Plain Sight.

