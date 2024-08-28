Talky Tina: The Twilight Zone's "Living Doll" Is Scary Because of What She Doesn't Do

There are lots of killer dolls in horror movies and TV shows. When M3GAN (now streaming on Peacock) came out, it was only natural to pit the titular, TikTok-dancing robot doll against Chucky from the Child’s Play movies and SYFY/USA series (also streaming on Peacock) in a fantasy matchup. Both M3GAN and Chucky are skilled with a blade and can put up a formidable fight. And yet a killer doll that came decades before them is so scary despite (or perhaps because) she’s not running around with a knife. She’s just a talking doll — and then some.

The doll in question is Talky Tina, the spooky toy at the center of “Living Doll,” an episode of The Twilight Zone (airing regularly on SYFY). “Living Doll,” the sixth episode of the show’s fifth season, originally aired in the fall of 1963. It’s a classic episode, one that The Simpsons parodied for a “Treehouse of Horror” segment and one that definitely influenced the killer dolls that would follow it — including Chucky, M3GAN, and Annabelle.

But what’s so striking about “Living Doll” is how little Talky Tina does, and how so much of the fear is derived from what the episode doesn’t show rather than what it does.

What Makes Talky Tina, from The Twilight Zone's "Living Doll" episode, so darn scary

“Living Doll” starts when a mother, Annabelle (played by Mary La Roche, and bearing no relation to the doll from the Conjuring films) buys her daughter, Christie (Tracy Stratford), a new doll as a present. Her husband, a grumpy man named Erich (Telly Savalas) who is also Christie’s stepfather, resents that his wife has spent money on the doll. He also seems to resent his stepdaughter, and he projects feelings about his own infertility back out at his family in ugly, emotionally abusive ways.

Erich’s encounters with the doll, Talky Tina, take a turn for the supernatural early on. After he’s rude to the doll, Tina speaks to Erich when nobody else is around. However, instead of her usual catchphrase of "My name is Talky Tina, and I love you very much,” she says “I don’t think I like you.” These threats soon escalate, and Tina soon tells Erich that she “hates” him and that she’s going to kill him.

All of these threats are said in the same voice as her normal, pre-recorded line. Aside from a wink — something the doll’s eyes can normally do, albeit as a blink rather than just one wink — we never see Tina move on her own. She’s not animated by any supernatural means. In practice, this probably was because The Twilight Zone lacked the resources to convincingly animate a doll for an episode of TV in the 1960s. In practice, what we don’t see only makes Tina scarier than if she’d been running around.

Despite Erich’s initial assumption that the doll is defective or that his family is harassing him using hidden walkie-talkies to speak for it, he comes to believe that the doll is alive somehow. He attempts to destroy it, but his saws bounce off Tina’s plastic neck without leaving a scratch and his blowtorch keeps getting extinguished before it can set the toy ablaze. Finally, when Annabelle convinces Erich that he must be imagining things and that he should see a therapist, he takes Tina out of the trash can he locked her in and gives the doll back to Christie. However, she says "My name is Talky Tina and I don't forgive you!"

At night, Erich hears some noises in the hallway, and when he gets up to investigate he trips on Talky Tina, who has somehow gotten herself to the top of the stairs. He falls, breaking his neck, and when Annabelle rushes to see what happened, the doll reveals its supernatural nature to her too with an ominous warning: "My name is Talky Tina... and you'd better be nice to me!"

“Living Doll” never explains why Talky Tina is alive. It never shows her doing anything physically aside from one wink, and when she does kill it’s not because she’s brandishing a bloody weapon but because she’s somehow gotten herself into just the right place to cause a fatal, seemingly mundane accident. It’s fun to watch Chucky or M3GAN running around killing people (and in M3GAN’s case, slaying herself). There’s something scarier in the mystery of Talky Tina and something more ominous in her abilities.

