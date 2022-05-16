Here’s why Titans’ Brenton Thwaites didn’t have a Nightwing cameo in the Arrowverse

The CW’s massive Arrowverse crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths was a multi-episode, multi-show event where the different multiverses of the DC shows mashed together to create a single United States where all of the series’ superheroes and supervillains now reside.

The crossover event also had a lot of cameos in it. But while we did briefly see Nightwing in some archival footage on an episode, the Titans actor who plays Nightwing, Brenton Thwaites, wasn’t one of the event’s many cameos.

In a recent interview with Cosmic Circus, Thwaites shared why he wasn’t part of The CW crossover spectacle.

“It’s a different deal thing, right? If you crossover to a different show, they treat it like a different job,” he said. “Although the studio and whoever’s in charge will make it work, I feel like … you get a choice, right? You get a choice to read the script, to study the project and, you know, to be a part of what you want to be a part of, and … it was just not something that I wanted to do at the time.”

Titans started out on the DC Universe platform and then migrated over to HBO Max when that platform was shut down. The show has a darker tone than much of the Arrowverse, and Thwaites went on to note the difference in the series’ respective style compared to The CW shows.

“Titans is such a unique show, the way it looks, the way it feels, the characters, and I kind of… I don’t know, I selfishly want to preserve, you know, the uniqueness of that,” Thwaite said.

While Thwaite didn’t have a true cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths, we will see him as Dick Grayson/Nightwing in the fourth season of Titans, which is set to premiere sometime later this year.

