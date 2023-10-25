Beyond the video games, there's a whole world of merch centered on the franchise to add to your collection.

Is the Movie Just Not Enough? Here's the Wildest Five Nights at Freddy’s Merchandise

Since creator Scott Cawthon released the first Five Nights at Freddy's video game in 2014, the whole concept about a night shift security guard battling the possessed animatronics at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza has become a massive mythology franchise. Outside of the massively popular video game series, which has sold 33.5 million units across the various gaming platforms, there are also official tie-in novels, spin-off games in other mediums, and merchandise... so, much merchandise.

As the very first movie adaptation hits theaters and Peacock on October 27, SYFY WIRE dove into the world of Five Nights at Freddy's merch, which essentially started with Funko Pops!, and has since expanded to many retailers including Hot Topic, McFarlane Toy's now retired building sets, and many more. With the movie amping up the items to start, or continue, your Five Nights collections, here are some of the most interesting options out in the wild right now

Best Five Nights at Freddy’s Merchandise on Sale Now

Five Nights at Freddy’s Night of Frights Game

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) Night of Frights Game Photo: Funko Games

Funko Games has expanded the way you can play a Five Nights at Freddy's adventure by creating several board games including the latest, Night of Frights. Using a traditional table top board, you play as the animatronics using cards to try to outwit the guards stalking you. Set traps, sneak down the hall, and hide in the shadows from them. It’s a race to see which of you can frighten the guards at the perfect moment to capture them! At the end of five nights, the animatronic that has successfully captured the most guards wins.

Freddy Fazbear's Cookie Pizza - Insomnia Cookies

Five Nights at Freddy's (2023) Freddy Fazbear's Cookie Pizza Photo: Insomnia Cookies

Post movie munchies? If you're lucky enough to have an Insomnia Cookies local to where you live, they've got a special Five Nights at Freddy's pizza-shaped cookie available in a collectible FNAF pizza box.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Advent Calendar

Five Nights at Freddy’s Advent Calendar Photo: Funko

'Tis the season? We don't think of jingle bells when FNAF comes up, but maybe that's just us? Funko has a FNAF Advent Calendar for the month of December where behind every window is a mini creature from the game. Some are dressed for the holidays, and some are just fun riffs on the core animatronic characters. By Christmas Day, you'll have a whole mini collection of figures to play with or pop back in the box for next year.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Bitty Pops

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) Bitty Pops Photo: Funko

If you like tiny toys, Funko has a Bitty Pop! figures line for Five Nights at Freddy's sold as four-packs with different characters from the mythology. Each set has a Mystery Bitty Pop! you find out when you open the packaging, with each figure having a different rarity value. Bitty Pops! are packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids. There are four different series available now.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Puppet

Five Nights at Freddy’s Hand Puppet Photo: Funko

Cute and creepy, you can perform your own FNAF show with these Funko Puppets of Freddy or Bonnie. Kinda charming in design but also a potential tool for many unexpected household scares.

Five Nights at Freddy’s FightLine

If you like your gaming a little more fast-paced and Magic the Gathering-esque, Funko is releasing Fightline in October. Per the instructions, it challenges players to "out-smart, out-fight and out-fright their rival robots." The Premier Set offers four figurines with their own unique abilities and attacks creating an immersive gameplay with endless strategies. And there are expansion packs with 16 more characters to expand the gaming options. Gamestop has some expansion exclusives.

Five Nights at Freddy’s BioWare Laptop Backpack

Five Nights at Freddy’s BioWare Laptop Backpack Photo: Bioware

If you're looking to show your FNAF adoration in a more subtle way in the outside world, BioWare has laptop bags featuring designs from the franchise. You can also coordinate their FNAF water bottles and socks to create a cohesive look.

Bonnie Tassel Beanie

Five Nights at Freddy's (2023) Bonnie Tassel Beanie Photo: Hot Topic

Freddy gets a lot of merch love as the face of the franchise, but there are other murderous animatronics to love too, like this delightful Bonnie-themed Tassel Beanie from Hot Topic. We think the cute pompoms make her 30% less frightening.

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery

FNAF AR: Special Delivery Photo: FNAF AR: Special Delivery - Official Launch Trailer/Illumix Official YouTube

Launched in 2019, Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery is available on both iOS and Android mobile devices. Per the game description: "Players will confront malfunctioning animatronics in their real world and attempt to survive these horrors come to life as they have never been seen before."

Five Nights At Freddy's Pizza Box Necklace

Five Nights At Freddy's (2023) Pizza Box Necklace Photo: Hot Topic

This bling for the younger set is hilarious. We honor the swagger of anyone sporting this golden FNAF pizza box locket featuring the images of Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy on the outside and an enamel pizza on the inside. Available at Hot Topic.

Five Nights At Freddy's I Survived Throw Blanket

Five Nights At Freddy's (2023) "I Survived" Throw Blanket Photo: Hot Topic

It's getting colder outside so this celebratory Five Nights at Freddy's throw blanket is the perfect lap warmer for when you fire up any of the video games for either a first-run or a nostalgic revisiting. Available at Hot Topic.

Five Nights at Freddy’s opens in theaters (purchase tickets at Fandango now!) and streams exclusively on Peacock on October 27.