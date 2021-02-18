AMC, BBC America announce premiere of 'Doctor Who: Fury from the Deep' plus new genre slate

AMC Networks is unleashing a tsunami of new genre and horror content in 2021 and beyond across their brands, including BBC America’s debut of the animated Doctor Who: Fury from the Deep; AMC’s first-ever animated, primetime drama Pantheon; and the creepy thriller, Ragdoll.

Announced at the Television Critics Association winter virtual press event today, AMC continued to lean into its new two-pronged approach to series premieres and returns by incentivizing it’s recently launched premium streaming service, AMC+, with early release windows for its subscribers.

In particular, the much-anticipated, six-episode animated Doctor Who: Fury from the Deep will premiere in its entirety on AMC+ on March 15, while BBC America cable viewers will get access to the whole series on March 21. This animated version of the 1968 classic that finds the TARDIS landing on the sea features the voice work of Patrick Troughton as The Doctor, and Frazer Hines and Deborah Watling as his companions, Jamie and Victoria, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pantheon — based on the collected short stories about uploaded intelligence by noted sci-fi author Ken Liu — added more voice actors including William Hurt (Black Widow), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Maude Apatow and Lara Pulver. The AMC series itself will focus on a bullied teen who gains mysterious assistance by an anonymous someone online, who turns out to be her recently deceased father (voiced by Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness was uploaded to the cloud. The series already has a two-season order with eight episodes each. No release date has been revealed yet.

And Ragdoll, from the same production company behind Killing Eve, has been greenlit for AMC with some creepy The Human Centipede meets The Silence of the Lambs vibes. The series revolves around finding the “Ragdoll Killer” who has murdered six people, and then dismembered and sewn them all into “the shape of one grotesque body.” Casting has yet to be announced but filming will begin in London this spring with the premiere of the season in late 2021.