Avengers Campus: Pym Tasting Labs
Avengers Campus: Pym Tasting Labs - Particle Fizz and Pingo Doce drinks. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Got a superhuman appetite? Here's an early look at the 'super' foods awaiting guests inside the Avengers Campus

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
May 17, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT (Updated)
Tag: Avengers Campus
Tag: disney parks
Tag: the Avengers

In the continued countdown to the June 4, 2021 opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, food is the topic of the week as all of the varieties guests can sample within the park have been revealed.

As with all of the others lands within Disney California Adventure Park, Avengers Campus will have its own bespoke restaurants and food concessions created to be entirely in-world — they're inspired by the films and characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe —and only accessible within its boundaries. 

The food sections within the campus are the primary restaurant, Pym Test Kitchen; an adjoining area that includes adult beverages, Pym Tasting Lab; the Shawarma Palace food stand; and the Terran Treats stand. Avengers Campus novelties specific to the campus are also available throughout the land. (All will have mobile order capability on the Disney Resorts app, except Terran Treats and the novelty items.) 

Pym Test Kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner (both adult- and kid-sized versions, plus Blue Particle Specials) along with snacks throughout operating hours. Right next door, the Pym Tasting Lab has craft beer and bespoke cocktails for adults with proper ID. 

Here's a look at a wide sampling of everything that will be available on launch day, June 4:

Avengers Campus Terran Treats Stand
Avengers Campus - Terran Treats Stand (Credit: Disneyland Resorts)
Avengers Campus Sweet Spiral Ration churros
Terran Treats - Sweet Spiral Ration churros. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Terran Treats Cosmic Cream Orb
Terran Treats - Cosmic Cream Orb. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Shawarma Palace Stand
Avengers Campus - Shawarma Palace Stand. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Shawarma Palace Victory Falafel
Avengers Campus Shawarma Palace Stand - Impossible™ Victory Falafel (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen
Avengers Campus - Pym Test Kitchen (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toast
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen - Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toast. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen Kid's breakfast meal
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen - Kid's breakfast meal. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen Impossible Spoonful
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen - Impossible Spoonful. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen Proton PB&J Punch
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen - Proton PB&J Punch. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen Not So Little Chicken Sandwich
Avengers Campus Pym Test Kitchen - Not So Little Chicken Sandwich. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Glowing Pym Particle Capsule
Glowing Pym Particle Capsule and Glowing Pym Particle Disc: Light up your beverage with a red or...
Avengers Campus Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet
Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet beverage holder. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Enlarged Pingo Doce Soda Can Holder
Avengers Campus Enlarged Pingo Doce Soda Can Holder. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Avengers Campus Pint-Sized Pints Mini Beer Flight
Avengers Campus Pint-Sized Pints Mini Beer Flight. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)
Tag: Avengers Campus
Tag: disney parks
Tag: the Avengers