Got a superhuman appetite? Here's an early look at the 'super' foods awaiting guests inside the Avengers Campus

In the continued countdown to the June 4, 2021 opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, food is the topic of the week as all of the varieties guests can sample within the park have been revealed.

As with all of the others lands within Disney California Adventure Park, Avengers Campus will have its own bespoke restaurants and food concessions created to be entirely in-world — they're inspired by the films and characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe —and only accessible within its boundaries.

The food sections within the campus are the primary restaurant, Pym Test Kitchen; an adjoining area that includes adult beverages, Pym Tasting Lab; the Shawarma Palace food stand; and the Terran Treats stand. Avengers Campus novelties specific to the campus are also available throughout the land. (All will have mobile order capability on the Disney Resorts app, except Terran Treats and the novelty items.)

Pym Test Kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner (both adult- and kid-sized versions, plus Blue Particle Specials) along with snacks throughout operating hours. Right next door, the Pym Tasting Lab has craft beer and bespoke cocktails for adults with proper ID.

Here's a look at a wide sampling of everything that will be available on launch day, June 4: