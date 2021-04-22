Fear the Walking Dead survivors tentatively unite in exclusive 5-minute sneak peek of 'Handle with Care'

It's an understatement to say the last episode of Fear the Walking Dead was a game-changer. Episode 9, "Things Left to Do," featured a lot of endings for major characters in Season 6, leaving audiences to wonder, "What's next?"

To begin to answer that question, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive five-minute look at the next episode, "Handle with Care," which airs this Sunday. A bit of the calm after the latest storm, it feels very much like a sea-change for all of the characters who have managed to stay alive to this point. Those remaining survivors, from Morgan (Lennie James) to Strand (Coleman Domingo), reveal the uneasiness that the show's disparate characters are feeling around one another now, as they know a new threat is looming. And interestingly, the person telling the story of where they are is one of the last long-timers in the series, Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades)

Check it out:

Video of Opening Minutes of &#039;Handle with Care&#039; | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 610

In the wake of Virginia (Colby Minifie) getting her comeuppance from June (Jenna Elfman) in Episode 9, there's been plenty of clues as to another major threat looming in the universe. As the clip reveals, the various communities are well aware that working together in a cautious alliance is still the way to long-term survival, and the meeting is the first time to really talk about it frankly.

With the tagging getting more aggressive and a lot of hurt feelings still to be dealt with post Virginia, the tease from AMC on what's to come sounds appropriately ominous: "New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

Including "Handle with Care," there are still four more episodes left to air in Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season. The season finale, directed by Aisha Tyler, drops on May 16 on AMC. But worry not, because Season 7 has already been picked up, with production starting on April 15. So there will be plenty more stories to tell later in 2021.

Fear the Walking Dead's "Handle With Care" episode airs this Sunday, April 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET, and is available to stream early on Thursday, April 22 on AMC+.