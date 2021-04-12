S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet is still a superhero in first look at The CW’s Powerpuff Girls

You've never seen Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup like this! The Powerpuff Girls, the classic Cartoon Network animated series that ran for six years on the network from 1998 to 2005, has been in live-action development since 2020 at The CW. It was announced last year that the main trio had been cast with Chloe Bennet as "Blossom," Dove Cameron as "Bubbles," and Yana Perrault as "Buttercup."

With shooting on the pilot currently underway, there have been lots of paparazzi photos of the three actresses on location in very streamlined costumes similar in design to their animated counterpart's signature looks. Obviously, the internet being the internet, much critical chatter has erupted around the quality of the looks, so The CW has revealed today the first official image of the women in their actual costumes:

The CW The Powerpuff Girls First Look Full (Credit: The CW)

In an official release from The CW, the network clarified that the paparazzi images reflect costumes "that are only worn in flashbacks of their teenage years. The focus of the pilot is on the girls as adults as shown in this first look." Shooting outdoors always means that unofficially snapped photos don't get the context of what is happening in the scene, and there's obviously some quelling of negative opinions at hand with this release.

The logline for the series has the Puffs all-grown up from being America's pint-sized superheroes. "Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?"

The series itself is being showrun/executive produced by Heather Regnier (Sleepy Hollow) and executive produced/written by Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body). And the show is under the tent of executive producers, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, who have a cottage empire making superhero dramas for The CW.

Other actors attached to the pilot include Donald Faison as "Professor Drake Utonium," Nicholas Podany as "Jojo Mondel," and Robyn Lively as "Sara Bellum."

Expect the pilot to possibly see the light of day sometime later in 2021 pending the completion of production.