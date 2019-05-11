Pua Magasiva, Red Ranger on Power Rangers Ninja Storm, has died

New Zealand actor Pua Magasiva, best known for his role as the Red Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Star, has died at the age of 38 according to his production company.

According to the New Zealand Herald, police were called to an address in Wellington, New Zealand early Saturday morning (local time) where media reports say his body was found. Police have not released a cause of death but said there are "no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The Samoan-born actor played Shane Clark (Red Ranger) in the 2003 television series Power Rangers Ninja Star. As the leader of the Power Rangers, Magasiva quickly became a fan favorite. He was also a regular on the popular New Zealand soap opera series Shortland Street, where he played the role of nurse Vinnie.

The soap opera series is produced by South Pacific Pictures which released a brief statement on Twitter following news of the actor's death. It reads, "We are all absolutely devastated at the tragic news regarding Pua Magasiva. Pua was a much loved member of the South Pacific Pictures' family for many years and our hearts and thoughts go out to Pua's family at this time."

As the leader of the Power Rangers, Magasiva broke boundaries as the only Samoan born actor cast in the series. Power Rangers co-star Jason Chan added on Facebook: "Incredibly sad to hear that one of our ranger family is gone. It will never be the same again. PUA you will be so dearly missed. You were the center of energy on set and off. Always laughing, giggling and involved in practical jokes."

Magasiva recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with teacher Lizz Sadler. He is survived by his seven-year-old daughter Jasmine, and brother Robbie Magasiva.

Details on memorial services are not yet known. Our thoughts go out to Pua Magasiva's friends and family during this difficult time.

