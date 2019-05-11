Latest Stories

taikawaititi.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/11
Daenerys
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke gets dunked on at the Houston Rockets playoff game
klingons.JPG
Tag: Fangrrls
Raktajino is the chai tea of the Star Trek universe
John Wick 3 action shot
Tag: Movies
John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum rides into town on a wave of good reviews
Actor Pua Magasiva and wife Lizz Sadler
More info i
Power Rangers actor Pua Magasiva (left) and wife, Lizz Sadler (right). (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Pua Magasiva, Red Ranger on Power Rangers Ninja Storm, has died

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Andrea Ayres
May 11, 2019

New Zealand actor Pua Magasiva, best known for his role as the Red Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Star, has died at the age of 38 according to his production company.

According to the New Zealand Herald, police were called to an address in Wellington, New Zealand early Saturday morning (local time) where media reports say his body was found. Police have not released a cause of death but said there are "no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The Samoan-born actor played Shane Clark (Red Ranger) in the 2003 television series Power Rangers Ninja Star. As the leader of the Power Rangers, Magasiva quickly became a fan favorite. He was also a regular on the popular New Zealand soap opera series Shortland Street, where he played the role of nurse Vinnie.

The soap opera series is produced by South Pacific Pictures which released a brief statement on Twitter following news of the actor's death. It reads, "We are all absolutely devastated at the tragic news regarding Pua Magasiva. Pua was a much loved member of the South Pacific Pictures' family for many years and our hearts and thoughts go out to Pua's family at this time."

As the leader of the Power Rangers, Magasiva broke boundaries as the only Samoan born actor cast in the series. Power Rangers co-star Jason Chan added on Facebook: "Incredibly sad to hear that one of our ranger family is gone. It will never be the same again. PUA you will be so dearly missed. You were the center of energy on set and off. Always laughing, giggling and involved in practical jokes."

Magasiva recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with teacher Lizz Sadler. He is survived by his seven-year-old daughter Jasmine, and brother Robbie Magasiva. 

Details on memorial services are not yet known. Our thoughts go out to Pua Magasiva's friends and family during this difficult time. 

via New Zealand Herald 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: MIghty Morphin Power Rangers

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: