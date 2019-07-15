Avengers: Endgame assembles a whopping 14 Saturn Award nominations

They might have suffered some heavy casualties going up against Thanos, but the Avengers are looking stronger than ever heading into awards season.

Marvel's mega-crossover smash hit, Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the second-highest grossing film ever, leads the pack of nominees for this year's Saturn Awards. The ceremony, now in its 45th year, specializes in honoring genre entertainment. And what a year for genre it's been.

Endgame has a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Screenplay and Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release, but it wasn't the only Disney property to make a showing.

The studio totaled 44 nominations, which included its live-action remake of Aladdin scoring nine nominations, and Mary Poppins Returns getting six. Also, as Deadline reports, the Saturn Awards are moving from June to September, which gives this year's nominees a 16-month window. Which means that last summer's Avengers: Infinity War is also up for a couple awards of its own.

Other big nominees include Jordan Peele's subversive horror Us, which has eight, while Jame's Wan's DCEU epic Aquaman also picked up six.

On the TV side of things, Game of Thrones dominated the number of nominations with nine, while The Walking Dead and The Haunting of Hill House scored a half-dozen apiece. Additionally, both The CW's Arrowverse and Netflix's (now-canceled) corner of the MCU are all represented.

The Saturn Awards will be held in September, and if you're interested in streaming the ceremony, there will be more details announced soon. In the meantime, you can read the full list of nominees here.