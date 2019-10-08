10 fun things from the Ewok movies that should be Star Wars canon again

In the mid-1980s, after Return of the Jedi but before the heyday of the Expanded Universe, George Lucas and his collaborators at Lucasfilm began imagining new ways to grow Star Wars. Given the market dynamics and kid-friendly nature of their movie finale, they decided that the rambunctious space teddy bears known as Ewoks were a good vehicle for a standalone sub-franchise.

The result was two live-action TV films starring the furry residents of the forest moon of Endor, both of which heavily relied on fantasy elements and neither of which ever actually ventured out into the stars. Between Caravan of Courage in 1984 and The Battle for Endor in 1985, Lucasfilm greatly expanded the mythology surrounding the moon that had basically just been a sidequest location in ​​​​​​Jedi, and while the films might not hold up as well as the Star Wars trilogy, they're still full of interesting ideas.

Unfortunately, like most of the Star Wars Expanded Universe, these Ewok Adventures were swept out of the franchise's canon — along with virtually anything that wasn't the live-action theatrical films or The Clone Wars — in 2014, as Disney made way for its own new integrated system of Star Wars lore. You can still go watch the films anytime you want (though not yet on Blu-ray, sadly), but they don't count in the way that The Empire Strikes Back, The Force Awakens, or Star Wars Rebels count.

Because Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker seems primed to revisit the events of Return of the Jedi, and specifically the wreckage of the Death Star II, I got to thinking about the greater mythos surrounding Endor that was set up by the Ewok films, and the things about those movies that I still think make pretty cool additions to Star Wars as a broad galaxy of tropes and creatures and themes. As we approach the end of the Skywalker Saga, here are 10 things about the Ewok movies that should make a comeback in Star Wars canon.