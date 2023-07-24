Twisted Metal’s Anthony Mackie On What Sets John Doe Apart From Sam Wilson

Anthony Mackie as John Doe in Twisted Metal; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie as John Doe in Twisted Metal; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Photo: Skip Bolen/Peacock; Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie's tenure as guardian of Captain America's Vibranium shield is far from over. But before Sam Wilson makes his triumphant return to the MCU next year, the actor is wrapping his hands around a very different circular object: the steering wheel of an orange Subaru lovingly nicknamed "Evelin."

As you're probably aware by now, Mackie's latest role thrusts him into the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Twisted Metal (all 10 episodes arrive on Peacock this coming Thursday) as John Doe, an amnesiac and motor-mouthed delivery driver with a burning desire to find a place he can truly call home.

Recently sitting down with SYFY WIRE to discuss the hotly-anticipated video game adaptation before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Mackie confessed that playing Doe was "very different" from portraying a Marvel superhero.

Anthony Mackie explains difference between John Doe and Sam Wilson

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Photo: Marvel Studios

"John Doe is kind of like a man-child. He stopped aging at 16," he explained over Zoom. "There’s a certain level of youthfulness, there’s a certain level of unknowingness that he has about him. That’s really beautiful and it was fun to play. He’s a glass-half-full kind of guy. And Sam, he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. He has to kind of find places to have fun because he’s not an all-around, everyday fun guy."

Sam Wilson is currently slated to kick serious butt on the big screen as the newly-christened Star-Spangled Man With a Plan in next summer's Captain America: Brave New World. Helmed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), the project was co-written by a pair of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier vets — Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

The film will feature the return of two characters fans haven't seen since The Incredible Hulk over a decade ago: Liv Tyler's Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader. Following the unfortunate death of William Hurt, Harrison Ford was tapped to step into the shoes of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who has now become President of the United States. Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), Shira Haas (Sabra), Xosha Roquemore (TBD), and Seth Rollins (TBD) round out the cast.

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal hit Peacock this Thursday — July 27.

**This interview was conducted before the actors' strike.**