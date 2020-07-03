13 Best genre shows of 2020...so far

It sure has been a year!

Oh, right, we're only at the half-way point of 2020. Who knew that this year would make all of us suddenly understand what it feels like to take whiplash-inducing, timey-wimey ride on the Tardis? But thank the gods for television! And since COVID-19 lockdowns required so many of us to spend March through May quarantining in our homes, it's not surprising that a lot of new television was consumed by all of us.

Thankfully, there was no shortage of it coming at us on broadcast, cable and streaming to occupy our occular sockets. And the scripted side of television offered an embarrassment of riches in which to partake, and catch up with. That includes ambitious sci-fi and fantasy television shows that helped us process our isolation, loneliness and worked generally to metaphor the hell out of the human condition. A lot of it has been great, so SYFY WIRE has curated the crème della crème of 2020 genre TV in this handy guide so you can binge what you missed, perhaps in the next six months, all of which we think are very worthy of your time.

And to clarify, while there are plenty of unscripted genre gems like Fox’s LEGO Masters or Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+, we’ve kept this list to scripted series that have aired in 2020.