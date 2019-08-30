Latest Stories

15 Days of Everything Else Day 10: Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 30, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, it's all about Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012). It's bonkers insane, thanks to the gonzo direction of Crank co-director Mark Neveldine. Madcap camera angles and fiery madness! Also, fiery urination! Also, Christopher Lambert is in it. As is Johnny Whitworth of Empire Records (1995). Oh and some guy named Idris Elba. It's great.

Ghost Rider, we say! Listen below.

