15 Days of Everything Else Day 8: Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Aug 28, 2019

Welcome back to 15 Days of Everything Else, a variation on our Days of Marvel podcast in which we're taking a look at all the non-MCU Marvel movies that also aren't X-Men or Sony-solo Spider-Man movies. (It'll make more sense as it goes along, trust us.)

Today, it's all about Punisher: War Zone (2008). This is the third live-action Punisher film, featuring the third actor to play Frank Castle! In this case, it's future MCU supporting player Ray Stevenson, who totally nails the role. You also get Dominic West, delightfully off the chain as Jigsaw, and some truly inspired bugnuts-insane direction by Lexi Alexander.

The Punisher, we say! Listen below.

