Kirsten Dunst Reveals the Dangerous Spider-Man Stunt She Refused To Do

Turns out actors don't like it when you throw them from tall heights. Go figure, right? While breaking down some of her most iconic film roles for GQ, actress Kirsten Dunst revealed the one stunt she refused to do on Sam Raimi's beloved Spider-Man trilogy (now streaming on Peacock).

"I did do a lot of my stunts in Spider-Man and I remember one stunt that they tested on me once," recalled Dunst, who played the character of Mary Jane Watson, paramour to Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, across all three films. "They basically pulled me up to the top of a Sony soundstage, which is enormous and they let me free fall until the very last second. And I was like, 'You should've done that on camera. I will never do that again.' It was like a bungee jump and I don't need that adrenaline personally, so I put my foot down."

Dunst also touched on the plan to make a fourth movie in the franchise, which was ultimately scrapped, despite the fact that the third movie was the highest-grossing entry of the trilogy with $895 million at the worldwide box office. "We'll see what happens," Dunst said of those persistent Spider-Man 4 rumors recently shot down by Raimi himself. "That universe is very open. It's anything. So, for me to be in a Spider-Man again, or something, it's possible, I guess."

What Happened to Sam Raimi Spider-Man 4?

Raimi's decision not to make a fourth installment was born out a tight turnaround that would have prohibited him from delivering a quality sequel that improved on the shortcomings of Spider-Man 3.

"We had a script years ago and were actively working in pre-production," the filmmaker revealed during a 2022 interview with Moviepilot. "It's just that it became a thing where there was a deadline and I didn't want to make something that was less than great. I thought I had compromised a bit on Spider-Man 3 and I wanted to really pay the audience back on Spider-Man 4 and make the best Spider-Man of all. And I couldn't get the script together in that amount of time, so I told Sony, 'I think it's best if you go ahead with your planned alternate Spider-Man storyline, because I don't want to let the audience down.'"

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy is currently streaming on Peacock.