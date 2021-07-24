Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, James Tynion IV, and more lead 2021 Eisner Awards

The best comic books and comic book creators of the year were celebrated Friday night during the 2021 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards in a virtual ceremony as part of Comic-Con@Home. In another strange year for convention-going, the ceremony was once again hosted via streaming by legendary voice actor Phil LaMarr, who handed out awards to a wide variety of books, stories, and creators that run the gamut from independent releases to some of the best that the Big Two had to offer over the past year.

Two of the night's biggest winners, with double awards, were Best Limited Series and Best Humor Publication winner Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber, and Best Publication for Kids and Best Adaptation for Another Medium winner Superman Smashes the Klan by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru. Yang also picked up a third award on the night for his graphic novel Dragon Hoops, which earned Best Publication for Teens.

In the biggest individual award categories, James Tynion IV took home Best Writer after a phenomenal year that included superhero hits like Batman and Joker, horror comics like Something Is Killing the Children and The Department of Truth, and young readers fantasy like Wynd. Best Writer/Artist went to Japanese horror comics legend Junji Ito, while Best Penciller/Inker went to another legend, Michael Allred, whose wife Laura Allred also took home Best Coloring. Best Painter/Multimedia Artist went to the Blue in Green team of Anand RK and John Pearson, while Peach Momoko took Best Cover Artist. Best Lettering went to the great Stan Sakai, who also won Best Continuing Series for his iconic ongoing work, Usagi Yojimbo.

Other highlights of the night, which drew wins for a wide array of publishers and creators, included a Best New Series win for Black Widow by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande at Marvel, a Best Graphic Album - New victory for Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Pulp (Brubaker also shared a Best Digital Comic win with Marcos Martin for Friday), and of course, a new round of inductees to the Will Eisner Hall of Fame.

This year's Hall of Fame inductees selected by the Eisners judges included industry legends Thomas Nast, Rudolphe Töpffer, Alberto Breccia, Stan Goldberg, Francoise Mouly, and Lily Renée Phillips. The Eisner voters selected four more, including Ruth Atkinson, Dave Cockrum, Neil Gaiman, and Scott McCloud.

The nominees and winners for some of the night's major categories are listed below, with the winners in bold. For the full list of winners, The Beat has a complete rundown. And of course, to see the entire ceremony, including acceptance speeches from the Hall of Fame inductees, check out the video above.

Best Short Story

“Garden Boys” by Henry McCausland, in Now #8 (Fantagraphics)

“I Needed the Discounts” by Connor Willumsen, in The New York Times (January 3, 2020)

“Parts of Us,” by Chan Chau, in Elements: Earth, A Comic Anthology by Creators of Color (Ascend Press)

“Rookie,” by Greg Rucka and Eduardo Risso, in Detective Comics #1027 (DC)

“Soft Lead,” by Chan Chau, https://chanchauart.com/comics#/soft-lead/

“When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town,” by Mimi Pond, in Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)

Best Single Issue

The Burning Hotels, by Thomas Lampion (Birdcage Bottom Books)

Hedra, by Jesse Lonergan (Image)

The Other History of the DC Universe #1, by John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli (DC)

Sports Is Hell, by Ben Passmore (Koyama Press)

Stanley’s Ghost: A Halloween Adventure, by Jeff Balke, Paul Storrie, and Dave Alvarez (Storm Kids)

Best Continuing Series

Bitter Root, by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)

Daredevil, by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto (Marvel)

The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds (Image)

Gideon Falls, by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino (Image)

Stillwater, by Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K Pérez (Image/Skybound)

Usagi Yojimbo, by Stan Sakai (IDW)

Best Limited Series

Barbalien: Red Planet, by Jeff Lemire, Tate Brombal, and Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Dark Horse)

Decorum, by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston (Image)

Far Sector, by N. K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell (DC)

Strange Adventures, by Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC Black Label)

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber (DC)

We Live, by Inaki Miranda and Roy Miranda (AfterShock)

Best New Series

Black Widow, by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande (Marvel)

Crossover, by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw (Image)

The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds (Image)

Killadelphia, by Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead, by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo (BOOM! Studios)

Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8)

Bear, by Ben Queen and Joe Todd-Stanton (Archaia/BOOM!)

Cat Kid Comic Club, by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)

Donut Feed the Squirrels, by Mika Song (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)

Kodi, by Jared Cullum (Top Shelf)

Lift, by Minh Lê and Dan Santat (Little, Brown Young Readers)

Our Little Kitchen, by Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers)

Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12)

Doodleville, by Chad Sell (Knopf/BFYR/RH Children’s Books)

Go with the Flow, by Lily Williams and Karen Schneemann (First Second/Macmillan)

Mister Invincible: Local Hero, by Pascal Jousselin (Magnetic Press)

Snapdragon, by Kat Leyh (First Second/Macmillan)

Superman Smashes the Klan, by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru (DC)

Twins, by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright (Scholastic Graphix)

Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17)

Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks & Scones, by Ngozi Ukazu (First Second/Macmillan)

Displacement, by Kiku Hughes (First Second/Macmillan)

Dragon Hoops, by Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)

Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence, by Joel Christian Gill (Oni Press)

A Map to the Sun, by Sloane Leong (First Second/Macmillan)

When Stars are Scattered, by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

Best Humor Publication

The Complete Fante Bukowski, by Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)

Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

FANGS, by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

Wendy, Master of Art, by Walter Scott (Drawn & Quarterly)

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, by Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber (DC)

What If We Were . . ., by Axelle Lenoir (Top Shelf)

Best Anthology

Ex Mag, vols. 1–2, edited by Wren McDonald (PEOW)

Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World’s Most Infamous Prison, edited by Sarah Mirk (Abrams)

Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels, edited and curated by Shelly Bond (IDW Black Crown)

Los Angeles Times, edited by Sammy Harkham (NTWRK)

Menopause: A Comic Treatment, edited by MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)

Now, edited by Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Best Reality-Based Work

Big Black: Stand at Attica, by Frank “Big Black” Smith, Jared Reinmuth, and Améziane (Archaia/BOOM!)

Dragon Hoops, by Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)

Invisible Differences: A Story of Asperger’s, Adulting, and Living a Life in Full Color, by Mme Caroline and Julie Dachez, translation by Edward Gauvin (Oni Press)

Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio, by Derf Backderf (Abrams)

Paying the Land, by Joe Sacco (Metropolitan/Henry Holt)

Year of the Rabbit, by Tian Veasna, translation by Helge Dascher (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Graphic Memoir

Banned Book Club, by Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada, and Ko Hyung-Ju (Iron Circus)

Dancing After TEN: A Graphic Memoir, by Vivian Chong and Georgia Webber (Fantagraphics)

Ginseng Roots, by Craig Thompson (Uncivilized)

I Don’t Know How to Give Birth! by Ayami Kazama, translated by Julie Goniwich (Yen Press)

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, by Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)

When Stars Are Scattered, by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

Best Writer

Ed Brubaker, Pulp, Reckless (Image); Friday (Panel Syndicate)

Matt Fraction, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, November vols. 2–3, Sex Criminals (Image)

Jonathan Hickman, Decorum (Image); Giant-Size X-Men, X-Men (Marvel)

Jeff Lemire, Barbalien, Black Hammer, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog (Dark Horse); The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage (DC Black Label); Family Tree, Gideon Falls (Image)

James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion)

Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image/Skybound), Daredevil, Fantastic Four/X-Men (Marvel)

Best Writer/Artist

Junji Ito, Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media)

Pascal Jousselin, Mister Invincible: Local Hero (Magnetic Press)

Trung Le Nguyen, The Magic Fish (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)

Craig Thompson, Ginseng Roots (Uncivilized)

Adrian Tomine, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Drawn & Quarterly)

Gene Luen Yang, Dragon Hoops (First Second/Macmillan)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Michael Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)

Marco Chechetto, Daredevil (Marvel)

Jorge Corona, Middlewest (Image)

Bertrand Gatignol, Pistouvi (Magnetic Press)

Mitch Gerads/Evan “Doc” Shaner, Strange Adventures (DC Black Label)

Sanford Greene, Bitter Root (Image)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

Benjamin Adam, Soon (Europe Comics)

Alice Chemama, The Zolas (Europe Comics)

Jared Cullum, Kodi (Top Shelf)

Decur, When You Look Up (Enchanted Lion Books)

Antonio Lapone, Gentlemind (Europe Comics)

Anand RK/John Pearson, Blue in Green (Image)

Best Cover Artist

Jamal Campbell, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector (DC)

Simone Di Meo, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studio)

Mike Huddleston, Decorum (Image)

Dave Johnson, Butcher of Paris (Dark Horse)

Peach Momoko, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel

Ramón K. Pérez, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)

Best Coloring

Laura Allred, X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)

Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest (Image)

Gipi, One Story (Fantagraphics)

Marte Gracia, Empyre, X of Swords (Marvel)

Dave Stewart, Promethee 13:13 (comiXology); Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Spider-Man #4-#5 (Marvel)

Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image/Skybound); Thor (Marvel)

