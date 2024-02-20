What Is SYFY's Resident Alien Based On?

We're currently living in the golden age of comic book adaptations, wouldn't you agree? Every studio and production banner worth their salt is constantly on the lookout for the next big franchise based on an existing IP from the likes of Marvel, DC, Valiant, Image, IDW, BOOM! Studios, Dynamite Entertainment, Oni Press, and Dark Horse.

Indeed, many comics, especially the creator-owned titles, are green-lit with the express purpose of turning them into films and television shows as soon as possible. A great deal of the media that we consume today is drawn from those publications, even if the viewer is unfamiliar with the original text and artwork. For example, did you know that SYFY's critically-acclaimed Resident Alien series (currently in its third season, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays) is based on a comic?

What Is the Source Material of SYFY's Resident Alien? Adapted from the Dark Horse comic of the same name first published in 2012 and written by Peter Hogan and illustrated by Steve Parkhouse, SYFY's Resident Alien was created by Family Guy alum, Chris Sheridan. While not a 1-to-1 translation of the sci-fi source material, the show still takes great pains to pay homage to existing story arcs and character designs.

"Right from minute one, Dark Horse thought this thing had legs ... that it could make it on TV or as a movie," Hogan recalled during an interview with SYFY WIRE in 2020. "So they were trying from day one to find a home for this in Hollywood. I had various sort of odd conversations with various odd people over the years and then they'd all just go away again. So it's been very odd. It's been a long, long wait. But [Dark Horse founder and President] Mike Richardson assures me that this was one of the quick ones because it only took nine years or 10 years or whatever it was [laughs]."

The ongoing comic officially kicked off over a decade ago as three serialized chapters within the Dark Horse Presents anthology before it was subsequently spun off into a standalone title. As of this writing, the Resident Alien storyline comprises around 30 issues spread out across seven volumes.

