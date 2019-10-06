3 sneakiest Star Trek bombshells at NYCC 2019: From old Riker to DISCO Trills!

At the end of Discovery season 2, the titular starship jumped 930 years into its own future. And now, in the first trailer, there are several hints at what that future is going to be like. For one thing, it seems like the United Federation of Planets barely exists. One specific scene shows the famous Federation flag, but now there are only six stars on it.

On top of that, one new character, Cleavland Book, tells Burnham that wearing a Starfleet badge must mean she "believes in ghosts." The trailer is thrilling and features the return of the classic Trek aliens the blue-skinned Andorians, and everyone seems to be brandishing new sonic-weapons.

But, that's not the big news. Instead, the trailer also showed some tell-tales spots on the sides of the necks of several characters, which means, the Trill are back!

In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the Trill are a race of symbionts, which is a fancy way of saying a humanoid person was joined with an intelligent slug that was, in some cases, several centuries old. And boom: right there, Discovery may have just figured out a way to bring Dax back into the fold. In fact, in more than one scene in the trailer, it looks like Michael Burnham is very specific caves on the planet Trill.

Could she possibly be getting ready to take on a Trill symbiont? If so, she wouldn't be the first human to do it. In The Next Generation episode "The Host" Riker briefly took on a Trill symbiont to keep it alive. Either way, by bringing the Trill back, Discovery figured out a very clever way to bring '90s Trek canon into the far future.