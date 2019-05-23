5 big takeaways from the new Star Trek: Picard teaser trailer

After a ton of speculation, the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard has finally revealed what Jean-Luc Picard has been up to since the end of both The Next Generation and the film Star Trek: Nemesis.

Released on the 25th anniversary of the final episode of The Next Generation — "All Good Things" — the trailer simply depicts the former heroic Starfleet captain tending his families historic wine vineyards, while a voiceover eventually reveals he's being questioned for his reasons for retiring from Starfleet.

First, let's take a look:

Video of Star Trek: Picard - Teaser

Here's a breakdown of the five biggest references and questions the trailer raises.