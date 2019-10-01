Ryan Reynolds goes spy-fi in first trailer for Netflix and Michael Bay's 6 Underground

Director Michael Bay (Transformers) is harkening back to his Bad Boys days in the first trailer for Netflix's 6 Underground, a globe-trotting action/thriller that recalls popular films like those found in the Bourne and Fast & Furious franchises.

Based on a script by the screenwriters of Zombieland and Deadpool, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the movie (arriving in mid-December) follows six bad guy-busting individuals who faked their own deaths in order to take down the most evil people on the planet. This ragtag group is helmed by a mysterious leader played by none other than Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds. 6 Underground marks his third collaboration with Wernick and Reese after the first two Deadpool flicks.

Watch the trailer, which is full of explosions and big magnets, below:

Video of 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds | Official Trailer | Netflix

The rest of the project's spy-fi cast is made up of Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Corey Hawkins (Kong: Skull Island), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim Uprising), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Widows), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Lior Raz (Fauda), Payman Maadi (The Night Of), and Dave Franco (Now You See Me).

Reynolds announced the film's premiere date this morning by writing: "Warm up those DVD players because we’re coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th! #6Underground."

The accompanying image was of a 6 Underground DVD adorned with the Netflix snail mail packaging that you hardly see anymore. The actor followed up that tweet with the trailer, cheekily adding: "Apparently @netflix now has a 'digital' arm, so you don't have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here's the 'digital' trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. "How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More." #digital."

First announced in May of last year, 6 Underground premieres on Netflix Friday, Dec. 13.