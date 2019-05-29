Latest Stories

X-Men The Last Stand
More info
Credit: 20th Century Fox

A cure for mutantkind? 12 Days of X-Men Day 3: X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

SYFY WIRE Staff
May 29, 2019

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about X-Men: The Last Stand, which is, technically, the first attempt at doing something resembling the Dark Phoenix storyline. Director Bryan Singer went across the street to Warner Bros. to do Superman Returns and Brett Ratner stepped in. Lots of mutants seething and fighting and having strong opinions.

Anyway, it's the final chapter of the original X-Men trilogy (sort of? ... it gets complicated after this one). It's now a 13-year-old movie, and a lot has happened since then. How does it stack up? Listen below and find out!

