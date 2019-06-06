WIRE Buzz: A Quiet Place 2 adds Brian Tyree Henry; Annabelle Comes Home VR; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz is horror, horror, horror...even if one of the horror films in discussion is ostensibly a kid’s movie. It still has a living scarecrow and that’s terrifying.

But first, let’s talk about the sequel to writer/director John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place. One of last year’s breakouts at the box office, the sound-based horror film went almost completely without dialogue and has spawned a sequel to follow in its (carefully tread) footsteps.

Now The Wrap is reporting a breakout star on the rise is in talks to join the film. Brian Tyree Henry, who has been all over the genre map in recent years (showing up in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Joker, and Child’s Play), would co-star with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and the returning child stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Henry has also enjoyed a breakout role in FX's acclaimed Atlanta.

Plot details are just as scant as character descriptions, so the mystery will remain until A Quiet Place 2 sneaks into theaters on May 15, 2020.

Next, fans can experience the horrors locked away at the Warren household for themselves thanks to a new VR video from Warner Bros. Based on the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home’s plot, the video allows a viewer to look around the Artifact Room of Ed and Lorraine Warren in a full 360-degree rotation.

Check it out:

Video of Annabelle Comes Home: The Warren Artifact Room - A 360 Experience

Just like the foolish babysitter that unleashes the wrath of the haunted doll (and some of the other baddies imprisoned in the room), fans can stumble around a museum of supernatural evil. Good luck. Just keep an eye on that doll case and an ear listening for that familiar music box. The Conjuring universe has infinite possibilities for spin-offs, which means there are infinite ways for you to be spooked if you watch the video - especially if you’re wearing a VR headset.

Annabelle Comes Home on June 26.

Finally, a supernatural tale with a hilariously British name is getting a new adaptation. Worzel Gummidge, a Frosty the Snowman-esque series from author Barbara Euphan Todd about a scarecrow coming to life, will be given two films from Pirates of the Caribbean and The Office star Mackenzie Crook.

Crook, who is well-known in the world of British comedy, will write, direct, and star in both The Scarecrow Of Scatterbrook and The Green Man, according to Deadline. The films will air on BBC One around Christmas 2019, introducing the scarecrow to curious children and his own creator. The films aim to inject “English folklore, rural rites and the magic of childhood” into their paranormal tales, but it still sounds a little scary to us. Right?