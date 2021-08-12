A rogue Kryptonian tries to take out Earth in full trailer for The CW's ‘Superman & Lois’ season finale

The first season of the newest addition to The CW’s superhero universe wraps up its first season next week, and Superman & Lois’ big finale is pulling no punches. Like, literally — there are full-on Superman-strength punches galore.

Spun out from Supergirl and the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event, the series has followed Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they move to Smallville with their two teenage sons in search of a quieter life. The only problem is that a rogue Kryptonian, taking on the mantle of businessman Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), also has his sights set on the small town thanks to the Kryptonite still buried in an old mine.

The season finale picks up with the big bad kidnapping and brainwashing one of Superman’s sons, with a final battle for Smallville — and the planet itself — set to play out in the final hour. The season finale airs Tuesday, August 17 on The CW.

Check out the trailer for the finale below:

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Season 1 Episode 15 | Last Sons of Krypton Promo | The CW

The show has taken a thoughtful approach to unfurling its little corner of the Arrowverse, giving Clark and Lois’ teenage sons their own lives and trials, along with other Smallville residents, while weaving it together with the Man of Steel-esque superhero action fans understandably expect from a show with “Superman” in the title. One of the coolest surprises has been the introduction of Steel, aka John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), who was displaced from his own universe when a different version of Superman turned evil and destroyed his world.

It’s been said before, but the show strikes a great balance of Friday Night Lights-style small town drama and the cinematic action of something that’d fit comfortably in a Zack Snyder film. Considering we’re half-a-dozen shows deep into this superhero universe on The CW, it’s refreshing to see they can still find new ways to tell these types of stories. Put simply, if you checked out on the lighter, more comic book-y feel of The Flash, but like good drama and Superman movies, this could be right up your alley.

The season finale of Superman & Lois airs August 17. After that, Supergirl returns for the last batch of episodes in that series’ final season.