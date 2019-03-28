A second twist in Us, Littlefinger's dead, and Thanos' exploding butt: The week in fan theories

**Spoilers for Us ahead**

A great horror movie gets people thinking after they leave the theater, and Jordan Peele's Get Out follow-up, Us, is just such a movie. There are plenty of things for fans to wonder about (What happens next? Where did the Tethered come from? What do they symbolize?), but the leading theory in the week after the film's release is that there is a second twist.

Us ends with the reveal that the protagonist Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) had actually been her terrifying Tethered doppelgänger Red (also Nyong'o), and that the two had switched places as children. This fan theory argues that this wasn't the film's only switcheroo.

Reddit user hoopsterben posits that her son Jason (Evan Alex) switched places with his Tethered, Pluto, the summer before the events of the film. As evidence, they point to Jason's inability to perform his magic trick despite having learned it the previous summer (and that Pluto's facial burns were a result of Jason practicing), the moment when he builds a sand-tunnel instead of a sandcastle, and the fear in Adelaide's eyes when Pluto self-immolates. She realized, the theory explains, that it was her "real" son going up in flames.

"At the end, he has realized that his mother, at one point, has also switched bodies," the theory concludes. "She gives him a look almost like 'I also know what you know' and then he puts on his mask, as a symbol of the masks they will now wear for the rest of their lives.

It's indeed an interesting theory, and it makes sense thematically, which is important for such a thematically rich film. Jason and Pluto swapping places would only further a possible interpretation of the film, that there really is no difference between the Tethered and their doubles other than circumstance.

There are some narrative and in-fiction issues with this theory. How did the real Jason become so feral if he was only amongst the Tethered for a year, and why didn't Adelaide and Gabe notice the switch, given how obvious it was that there was something wrong with "Adelaide" when Red first took her place? Would such a reveal cheapen the Adelaide twist or strengthen it?

There are ways to explain these inconsistencies away, and given that the crux of the theory depends on an off-screen, unconfirmed swap that took place a year before the events of the film, there's room to let your imagination fill in the blanks.

That's the thing, though. Us isn't a puzzle box that can just be solved. It begs lots of different interpretations and readings. The Tethered can represent the worst in us, according to one reading, while another says they represent the underclass, put down and damaged by society rather than any intrinsic difference. Believing that Jason and Pluto switched places is a compelling idea, but there's not nearly enough evidence for it in the movie for it to be provable. It's just an interpretation, but even if it's not possible to nail it down, it's pretty solid engagement.