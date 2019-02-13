A Star Trek animated series for kids is exploring its way to Nickelodeon

The Star Trek franchise is about to break free of its television bonds at CBS All Access and head over to Nickelodeon with a new animated series targeted toward younger audiences, Variety reports.

Based on the report, not much is known by way of plot—negotiations are still ongoing between Nick and CBS TV—but the show will be written by Kevin and Dan Hageman, a duo known for their work on Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, Trollhunters, Hotel Transylvania, and The Lego Movie.

Nickelodeon itself is owned by Viacom, which also owns Paramount Pictures, the film studio that distributes the live-action Star Trek movies. So, while Viacom and CBS are not under the same roof at the moment, there is some overlap between the two companies in terms of the rights to Star Trek projects.

Since the debut of Star Trek: Discovery last year, a number of spinoffs and originals have been announced, most of them debuting on CBS All Access. Alex Kurtzman, the creator, producer, and showrunner of Discovery, is overseeing the expansion via a five-year deal he signed with CBS Television Studios.

Those Trek shows already in development are: the animated comedy, Lower Decks from Rick and Morty's Mike McMahan; Picard, which finds Patrick Stewart reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation role; and an unnamed series centering around Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and her exploits with the mysterious Section 31.