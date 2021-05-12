Adult Swim orders up slate of original films for Aqua Teen Hunger Force, The Venture Bros., and Metalocalypse

Three cult favorite Adult Swim series are getting their own feature films. The network announced Wednesday that it has given the green light for a trio of original movies based on Aqua Teen Hunger Force (ended in 2015), The Venture Bros. (ended in 2018), and Metalocalypse (ended in 2013). All three film will be released globally on digital platforms and Blu-ray/DVD for an exclusive 90-day window before premiering on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a statement.

The Aqua Teen Hunger Force project is described as "a continuation of the hit animated series" in which "fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime."

No specific plot details were provided and it's unclear how involved the original creators — Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis — are with the project. It will be the second ATHF film after 2007's Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters, which brought in over $5 million at the domestic box office.

Credit: Adult Swim

In the Venture Bros.' feature-length adventure, "Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them," per the official description.

Again, we don't know if creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer are attached, but we're betting chances are good that they are.

"So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote," cast member James Urbaniak wrote on Twitter last year when the show was canceled after a seven-season run. "It was one of the greatest gifts of my life & career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture!" "

Credit: Adult Swim

As for Metalocalypse, Adult Swim teases that in the film, "the power-hungry Tribunal" is set to unveil "their secret and deadly 'Falconback Project' as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok."

For this one, it is confirmed that original creators — Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha — are developing the film.

Credit: Adult Swim