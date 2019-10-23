WIRE Buzz: Adventure Time revived for HBO Max; Star Tours gets Rise of Skywalker update

Animation fans might want to check their watches because, as incredible as it may seem, it’s once again Adventure Time. The Cartoon Network phenomenon is returning to TV thanks to a new deal with HBO Max — meaning that last year's series finale now has a few more contenders for the throne.

In an announcement today, WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max has ordered four hour-long Adventure Time specials in the Land of Ooo — two of which are set to give fans their Finn and Jake fix next year.

Called Adventure Time: Distant Lands, these four specials — "BMO,” "Obsidian," "Wizard City," and "Together Again" — will focus on famous character pairings from the series. The first zeroes in on robot/living Game Boy BMO’s adventures in space, while the second is about Marceline and Princess Bubblegum exploring their long relationship to help a kingdom made of glass.

"The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, in a statement. "The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say 'Slam-bam-in-a-can!'"

The first two specials will air in 2020, while the latter two entries of Adventure Time: Distant Lands (focused on Peppermint Butler and the heroes Finn and Jake, respectively) don’t yet have a premiere date.

Next, legendary theme-park attraction Star Tours is being updated to represent the Skywalker Saga in its entirety. Sure the Star Wars ride has already gone through countless iterations to pop things like Batuu into the mix, but now even more from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to the Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction.

New characters and the ocean moon Kef Bir, spotted in the most recent trailer for the saga-capping The Rise of Skywalker, will be included in a Star Tours update. No word yet on which characters will join the newcomers of BB-8 and friends on their journey to stop the First Order once and for all.

The Rise of Skywalker update goes live on Dec. 20, the same day the film premieres.

Finally, toy collectors and documentary fanatics rejoice: The Toys That Made Us’ third season has dropped a nostalgia-packed trailer.

The Netflix series is all about the figures, plushies, and corporations that blended cartoons, action figures, and childhood imagination into what’s leading the entertainment industry today — and now it’s returning with new insight about a slew of old toys. Creator Brian Volk-Weiss’ third go-round tackles the likes of Power Rangers, My Little Pony, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, all teased in the season’s trailer.

Take a look:

Yes, The Toys That Made Us got its own ‘80s theme song. Now it’s time to settle in with some sugary cereal and learn about all those TMNT villains and their crazy names.

The Toys That Made Us returns to Netflix on Nov. 15.