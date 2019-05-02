Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D: Evil Phil Coulson arrives in full trailer for Season 6

Welcome to Level 7... uh, 6, actually. Today, ABC and Marvel released the first trailer for Season 6 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. As you'll see in the trailer, Phil Coulson has returned, but he's the not man we know and love anymore. He's an evil entity from beyond the stars, who goes against every good and nobel thing the character has stood for these last five seasons.

Per Marvel, some of the fresh faces to look out for in the new season are: Karolina Wydra as Izel, a comic mercenary; Christopher James Baker as Malachi, an assassin from outer space; and Barry Shabaka Henley as Dr. Marcus Benson, a Natural Sciences professor brought on to help the main heroes.

Check out the new teaser below:

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Season 6 Trailer

Coulson's return is the big mystery surrounding this season, and in the footage here he seems to be leading this mysterious group of travelers causing all the chaos. As fans know, Coulson apparently died at the end of Season 5. So who is this grizzled new guy? Could he be a rogue Skrull that got ahold of Coulson's face back in the Captain Marvel era? Is there some mysterious alien race of Coulsons out there?

Despite the fact that Season 5 wrapped up last May, Coulson fans were able to get their fix with a de-aged Clark Gregg in March's Captain Marvel. Back in the mid-'90s, Coulson was just a rookie agent, but had a good amount of common sense to know that his and Nick Fury's organization had been infiltrated by shapeshifting aliens known as Skrulls.

Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson), Henry Simmons (Alphonso MacKenzie), Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena Rodriguez), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leo Fitz), and Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw) are all returning along with a number of new characters.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to ABC on May 10 at 8 p.m. ET /7 CT. The Season 6 premiere ("Missing Pieces") was directed by Gregg.