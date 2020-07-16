Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Elizabeth Henstridge promises Fitz will return within the ‘next couple of episodes’

With all the time-hopping and alien-fighting this season — plus the surprise addition of Enver Gjokaj’s Agent Sousa to the cast — it can be easy to forget Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been missing one of its founding members for the brunt of its final season. So when will we finally see Fitz again?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-star Elizabeth Henstridge, aka Fitz’s better half Jemma Simmons, chatted with Marvel about the show’s latest season and finally dropped some intel on when Fitz actor Iain De Caestecker will make his return to the screen. For those keeping score, Fitz has been working off-screen at a secret location where he could monitor the Chronicoms. The place was so secretive, Simmons had to install a memory-suppressing chip in her head so she literally couldn’t remember where he was, in case she were ever captured.

With the show now more than halfway through its final season (eight of the 13 episodes have now aired), Henstridge promised Fitz will be showing up soon — though she wouldn’t get too specific on the exact timing.

“I know, there are so many questions! So, yes, we’re going to find out more about where he is and why — and some of that information is going to come from Jemma,” Henstridge said. “We’ll find out more in the next couple of episodes. And some of the information… will come directly from Fitz. That’s all I can say!”

So yes, there will be a FitzSimmons reunion at some point. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get some details as early as week’s episode, airing July 22, which will mark Henstridge’s directorial debut. Regardless, it’s encouraging to hear the final season won’t leave their relationship dangling when it all fades to black. They’ve fought through space time and everything else to be together over the past six seasons — so what’s a few more episodes to wait?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesday nights on ABC.