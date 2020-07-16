Latest Stories

Netflix
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Streaming up 85%; 'Possessor' trailer gets weird; Jack Black, Zachary Levi in Apollo movie
Dune Hero
Tag: Comics
'Dune: House Atreides' creative team revealed, art first look for new Boom! prequel comic
The New Mutants
Tag: Movies
The New Mutants sets SDCC@Home panel, drops new teaser for long-delayed X-Men spinoff
muppets
Tag: Fangrrls
The star signs of The Muppets
agents-of-shield-season-6-fitzsimmons-1561192502
More info i
Marvel
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Elizabeth Henstridge promises Fitz will return within the ‘next couple of episodes’

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 16, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: elizabeth henstridge
Tag: Marvel

With all the time-hopping and alien-fighting this season — plus the surprise addition of Enver Gjokaj’s Agent Sousa to the cast — it can be easy to forget Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been missing one of its founding members for the brunt of its final season. So when will we finally see Fitz again?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-star Elizabeth Henstridge, aka Fitz’s better half Jemma Simmons, chatted with Marvel about the show’s latest season and finally dropped some intel on when Fitz actor Iain De Caestecker will make his return to the screen. For those keeping score, Fitz has been working off-screen at a secret location where he could monitor the Chronicoms. The place was so secretive, Simmons had to install a memory-suppressing chip in her head so she literally couldn’t remember where he was, in case she were ever captured.

More elizabeth henstridge

agents of shield season5 team shot
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast share their favorite moments from first 100 episodes
Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Ming-Na Wen, Jeff Ward at the Captain Marvel premiere
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars tease 'very different' Season 6 at Captain Marvel premiere

With the show now more than halfway through its final season (eight of the 13 episodes have now aired), Henstridge promised Fitz will be showing up soon — though she wouldn’t get too specific on the exact timing.

“I know, there are so many questions! So, yes, we’re going to find out more about where he is and why — and some of that information is going to come from Jemma,” Henstridge said. “We’ll find out more in the next couple of episodes. And some of the information… will come directly from Fitz. That’s all I can say!”

So yes, there will be a FitzSimmons reunion at some point. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get some details as early as week’s episode, airing July 22, which will mark Henstridge’s directorial debut. Regardless, it’s encouraging to hear the final season won’t leave their relationship dangling when it all fades to black. They’ve fought through space time and everything else to be together over the past six seasons — so what’s a few more episodes to wait?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesday nights on ABC.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: elizabeth henstridge
Tag: Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker